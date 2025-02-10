Ravi Shastri Backs This Team To Play Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has big hopes from Pakistan in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. As of now, Pakistan has taken part in three bilateral series against Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa and won all of them. But since star opener Saim Ayub has been ruled out, there will be huge pressure on Pakistan to do well in the upcoming high-octane tournament.

Pakistan has been placed in the same group where the likes of India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh are there for the Champions Trophy 2025. While talking on the ICC Review podcast, Shastri reckoned that Pakistan has the potential to do well in their home conditions and would be even more dangerous if they reach the semi-finals.

"I think Pakistan is the kind of side that, with the exposure they’ve had in the last six to eight months in white-ball cricket, has put up some really strong performances, especially in South Africa," Shastri said on The ICC Review.

"They've missed Ayub at the top, and he's a crucial player. But Pakistan has enough depth to be dangerous, especially in home conditions. I would say they should qualify for the semi-finals, and from there, it's anyone’s game," he added.

"Pakistan is still very, very dangerous, and if they qualify, they'll be doubly more dangerous."

The Champions Trophy will witness a total of eight teams that have been divided into two groups of four each. A total of 12 group-stage matches will be played, followed by the semifinals and final. Pakistan will start their Champions Trophy campaign against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19 before locking horns with India on February 23 in Dubai.

The Indian team will play their group-stage games on February 20, February 23, and March 2. The semifinals will be played on March 4 and 5, followed by the final on March 9. The final will be taking place in Lahore, unless India qualifies, in which case it will be held in Dubai.