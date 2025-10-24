Ex-India Cricketer From Mumbai Issues World Cup 2027 Warning To Virat Kohli After Consecutive Ducks In ODIs

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has issued a clear warning to star batter Virat Kohli ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, emphasizing that he needs to find form quickly following two consecutive ducks against Australia. Kohli’s rare back-to-back failures in the ongoing three-match ODI series have sparked conversations about his place in India’s evolving white-ball setup. The former Indian skipper endured a difficult start to the series, falling for ducks in both the first ODI in Perth and the second match in Adelaide, marking the first instance of consecutive noughts in his ODI career. The two dismissals came as India lost both games by seven wickets in Perth and by two wickets in Adelaide allowing Australia to seal the series 2-0 ahead of the final encounter in Sydney.

ALSO READ - Josh Hazlewood Breaks Silence On Going 'Wicketless' Despite Brilliant Spell Vs India At Perth

Shastri, speaking to Fox Sports, noted that the competition for spots in India’s limited-overs setup has reached unprecedented levels. He stated, “He’ll have to get some form pretty quickly. The competition for places is such in India in white-ball cricket, no one is going to relax, whether it’s Virat or Rohit or anyone in the team.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The former coach, who guided India to a historic Test series triumph on Australian soil under Kohli’s leadership, added that the next World Cup remains far away for Kohli and nothing can be taken for granted. “Times have changed significantly over the last seven months in Indian cricket, which has been undergoing a transition phase,” Shastri observed, referring to the emergence of new players. With youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Verma, and Abhishek Sharma pushing for opportunities, even senior players such as Kohli are facing greater pressure to retain their places across formats. Kohli’s recent struggles have coincided with India’s decision to hand over ODI captaincy duties to Shubman Gill, succeeding Rohit Sharma a move that fueled debates about the senior duo’s future in the limited-overs setup.

Shastri On Kohli

Reflecting on Kohli’s dismissals, Shastri pointed out technical and situational aspects that may have contributed to his dismissals. “It’s not going to be easy; there is competition,” he remarked. “He’s missed out again today; he was a little tentative with his footwork. It doesn’t happen often; his record in one-day cricket is phenomenal, so for him to get two ducks on the trot, he’ll be disappointed.”

Kohli has been a mainstay in India’s ODI setup for over a decade, boasting a remarkable record, but the current lean spell underlines the need for a quick turnaround. As India prepares for the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25, 2025, the focus will be on whether Kohli can return to form and help India avoid a whitewash against Australia