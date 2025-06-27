Former India Head Coach Makes A Major Demand From ICC Says, 'It Just Shows In The Revenues When India Travel...'

Former India cricketer turned commentator Ravi Shastri shared his thoughts on ICC's (International Cricket Council) revenue system. He feels that it is unfair that India doesn't get a big share despite all the business and revenue generated due to its ecosystem. Notably, India currently earns 38.5% of ICC's total revenue as per distribution model for 2024-2027 cycle. Shastri who has also served India as the head coach opined how during 70s or 80s different countries had the economic power but now when India has it, the distribution feels unfair.

India has emerged as a global cricketing powerhouse, largely due to the sport's immense popularity across the country. The launch of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 further elevated India's influence in the cricketing world, as the glitz and glamour of the T20 franchise league continue to draw top international players and major business interests. Shastri stated that India should get a bigger share of pie mentioning the lucrative TV rights they end up providing boards with. The TV rights shoot up because of stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and still India gets a lesser revenue.

“I would want more for India because most of the money that's generated comes from India. So it's only fair that they get their share of pound of flesh. It's relative, it's economies, if tomorrow there might be another economy that's stronger. Money might come from there like it did in the 70s, 80s and the chunk of the money went to, went somewhere else. So I think it's only fair and, it just shows in the revenues when India travel, look at the television rights, look at the television income that comes for an India series. So it's only fair that they get. Whatever they're getting now, if not more,” said Shastri on Wisden.

Three Powerhouses

The current ICC model for this cycle is - Over 88% revenue gets distributed among 12 Full Member Test Nations. Among this a 48.2% comes between India, Australia and England (the three Big Guns). Interestingly India is the only country in this cycle that receives a double digit percentage.

Recently an ICC release stated- "The ICC Board also confirmed the largest ever investment into the sport after the distribution model for the next four years was agreed. Every ICC Member will receive significantly enhanced funding with a strategic investment fund ring-fenced to drive global growth initiatives in line with the ICC Global Growth Strategy".