In a revelation that sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has unveiled the true reason behind Virat Kohli’s early retirement from Test cricket. The announcement, which came just weeks ahead of India’s crucial five-match Test tour of England, has stirred a storm across fans and analysts alike. With 9,230 Test runs, 30 centuries, and a legacy that will echo through the corridors of Indian cricket, Kohli’s exit marks the end of an iconic era.

“The Mind Told the Body It’s Time to Go” – Shastri on Kohli’s Exit

In a candid interview on The ICC Review, Shastri disclosed that Kohli had reached out to him a week before announcing his decision to retire. The two shared a deep player-coach bond during one of Indian cricket’s most dominant red-ball phases, making the conversation all the more intimate and telling.

“There were no regrets. His mind was very clear… there were no doubts,” Shastri said. “When the mind tells the body it’s time to go, that’s it.”

Kohli’s retirement was not the result of declining form or fitness — if anything, he remains one of the fittest athletes in global sport. It was, as Shastri pointed out, a matter of mental fatigue — the price of relentless pursuit, intensity, and expectation.

Virat Kohli: The Relentless Warrior Who Burned Bright

From his days as the brash youngster who led India to the 2008 Under-19 World Cup title to becoming the country’s most successful Test captain (40 wins in 68 matches), Kohli was the embodiment of passion, pride, and precision. He played each Test as if it were his last — diving into every moment, every ball, every session with unmatched zeal.

But as Shastri highlighted, that very fire may have accelerated the burnout.

“It’s as if he had to take all the wickets, all the catches, make all the decisions. That kind of involvement takes a toll,” Shastri observed.

Indeed, Kohli's trademark aggression, his infectious energy, and his unwillingness to settle for anything less than perfection made him a fan favourite — and a target for pressure from all corners.

Stardom’s Heavy Toll: Why Kohli Stepped Away

Shastri didn’t shy away from acknowledging the weight of Kohli’s unparalleled stardom. Whether in Australia, South Africa, or England, Kohli’s presence pulled crowds like a magnet — his aura extending well beyond the boundary ropes.

“He has a bigger following than any cricketer in the last decade,” Shastri said. “He was an infectious personality — love him or hate him, you couldn’t ignore him.”

In a hyper-connected age where every move is scrutinized and every failure magnified, Kohli’s mental exhaustion is a stark reminder of the unseen battles players fight off the field.

“He Had 2-3 More Years in Him” – But Timing Was Everything

While Shastri admitted he believed Kohli had “at least two to three years of Test cricket left”, he also recognized the wisdom in walking away on one’s own terms.

“Sometimes, if you wait too long, you end up with regrets. Kohli has none. He’s ticked every box — from leading India to historic wins in Australia and the West Indies to redefining India’s overseas reputation.”

His tenure also saw the end of a 22-year drought in Sri Lanka and highly competitive series in South Africa and England — not traditionally happy hunting grounds for Indian teams.