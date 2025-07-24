Ravi Shastri’s Hilarious On-Air Tribute To Farokh Engineer Goes Viral During IND Vs ENG 4th Test At Old Trafford - Watch

Cricket fans tuning in to Day 1 of the 4th Test between India and England at Old Trafford were treated to more than just high-quality Test cricket—they witnessed a heartwarming and humorous moment that quickly went viral across social media platforms.

As the on-field battle unfolded, the broadcast cameras panned to the stands, capturing the legendary Farokh Engineer, the former India wicketkeeper and Lancashire icon, seated proudly. What followed was a delightful piece of live commentary by Ravi Shastri, who paid tribute to Engineer’s charisma—and his famously hearty appetite.

“Farokh, a real pin-up boy in the ’60s and ’70s. Hugely popular, and he’s not changed over the years. A great storyteller and a voracious eater. At lunch, his plate will be full,” quipped Shastri on-air, sparking laughter in the commentary box.

Adding fuel to the fire was former England skipper Nasser Hussain, who fired back with:

“He’ll be just behind you in that all-day buffet queue, Ravi!”

The banter was light-hearted but reflected the deep respect both commentators hold for Engineer—whose contribution to cricket spans decades and continents.

Farokh Engineer and Clive Lloyd Immortalised at Old Trafford

The laughter-filled moment came amidst a historic occasion as Lancashire County Cricket Club unveiled new stands named after Farokh Engineer and Clive Lloyd, honouring their iconic contributions to English domestic cricket.

Engineer, who played 175 matches for Lancashire between 1968 and 1976, remains one of the most impactful overseas players in county history. His tally of 5942 runs, 429 catches, and 35 stumpings helped the club clinch four Gillette Cup titles between 1970 and 1975, breaking a long-standing trophy drought.

Despite his strong Indian roots and memorable outings at venues like Brabourne Stadium, Engineer remarkably does not have a stand named after him in India—making this English recognition even more poignant.

Paired with Sir Clive Lloyd, the legendary West Indies captain who also left an indelible mark on Lancashire, the dual tribute symbolises cricket’s global spirit and the enduring legacy of these two stalwarts.

Off-Field Banter Meets On-Field Resilience

While the off-field camaraderie captured hearts, India’s performance on the pitch also drew praise. Batting first under cloudy skies—after England skipper Ben Stokes took the rare gamble of bowling first at Old Trafford, a venue where teams rarely succeed doing so—India posted 264/4 at stumps.

Openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal negotiated the morning spell cautiously, putting on a steady 78-run partnership before both fell shortly after lunch. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan then steadied the innings with composure and flair.

Gill, under pressure after inconsistent performances, looked more assured, while Sudharsan impressed with his balance at the crease. With both players set, India appears well-positioned to post a substantial first-innings total.