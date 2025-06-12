Ravi Shastri Slams BCCI Over Virat Kohli’s Sudden Test Retirement: 'Could Have Been Handled Better'

In a statement that has set the Indian cricket ecosystem abuzz, former India head coach Ravi Shastri expressed deep disappointment over the manner in which Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket was handled. Calling it a “missed opportunity” by the BCCI, Shastri emphasized that Kohli deserved a more fitting farewell, both as a red-ball icon and as one of India's greatest Test captains. "I feel sad the way he’s gone. I think it could have been handled better. There should have been more communication," Shastri said in a video posted by SonyLiv, voicing what many fans are feeling.

Kohli’s Test Legacy: 123 Matches, 9,230 Runs, 30 Centuries

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket last month, a move that came just days before the Indian squad for the England Test series was revealed. His career numbers speak volumes — 123 Tests, 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries — but it’s his leadership, especially overseas, that cemented his legend.

From the memorable Lord’s win in 2021 to back-to-back series wins in Australia, Kohli redefined India’s attitude and identity in Test cricket. As Shastri aptly put it, “Stats don’t do justice — it’s about the way he carried himself, especially as an ambassador for Test match cricket.”

"I Would Have Made Him Captain Again": Shastri Drops Bombshell

Shastri didn't stop at lamenting the farewell — he also revealed that he would have reinstated Kohli as captain following India’s dismal 1-3 Test series loss in Australia earlier this year. His statement has added fresh fuel to already simmering speculations that Kohli wanted to return as a stop-gap captain before officially retiring.

"If I had anything to do with it, I would have made him captain, straightaway after Australia," Shastri declared.

Sources close to the team have confirmed that Kohli had indeed expressed interest in returning temporarily to stabilize the squad after senior players underperformed and leadership gaps appeared. However, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee opted for a long-term vision and chose Shubman Gill to lead the side in the five-Test series against England, starting June 20.

India's Test Squad vs England: A New Era Begins

With Kohli and Rohit Sharma now out of the red-ball setup, a new-look Indian Test squad has emerged. Led by Shubman Gill with Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, the squad includes a mix of seasoned players and fresh faces like Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Reddy.

India's squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

England’s squad: Ben Stokes (c), Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Jamie Overton, Chris Woakes, and others.

The Debate Heats Up: Should Kohli Have Been Given a Grand Farewell?

The timing of Kohli’s announcement and the lack of an official send-off Test have irked both fans and former cricketers. Shastri's remarks have rekindled the larger conversation around how Indian cricket handles its legends, especially in an era of short attention spans and packed calendars.

Social media is already flooded with hashtags like #ThankYouVirat, #JusticeForKohli, and #BCCIOutrage, reflecting the emotional toll on fans who feel Kohli’s red-ball journey ended too quietly.