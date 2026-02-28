Ravi Shastri stand announced as MCA pays tribute to Cricketing icons

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced a series of tributes to former cricketing greats by naming key sections of the iconic Wankhede Stadium after them. The decision was taken during the Apex Council meeting held on Thursday. MCA president Ajinkya Naik confirmed that several distinguished cricketers who made significant contributions to Mumbai and Indian cricket will be honoured through the initiative.

Ravi Shastri Stand at Wankhede Stadium

As part of the announcement, a stand at the Wankhede Stadium will be named after former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri. Shastri, who also captained Mumbai during his domestic career, remains one of the most influential figures associated with Indian cricket. Speaking after the meeting, Naik said the move recognises Shastri’s long-standing contribution to both Mumbai cricket and the national team.

Gates Dedicated to Solkar, Sardesai and Edulji

The MCA also decided to honour three other prominent cricketing personalities by dedicating stadium gates in their names. Gate No. 3 will be named after the late Dilip Sardesai, while Gate No. 5 will honour former India women’s cricket captain Diana Edulji. Gate No. 6 will be dedicated to the late Eknath Solkar, one of India’s finest close-in fielders and a key figure in Mumbai’s domestic dominance.

“Today, at the Apex Council meeting of the Mumbai Cricket Association, we made several important decisions. We will name a stand at Wankhede Stadium after Ravi Shastri, while Gate No. 3 will be named after Dilip Sardesai, Gate No. 5 after Diana Edulji, and Gate No. 6 after Eknath Solkar,” Naik stated.

He added that the decision was unanimously approved by the Apex Council, emphasising that players who contributed immensely to Mumbai and Indian cricket deserve lasting recognition.

