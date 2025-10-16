Advertisement
Ravi Shastri Supports Shubman Gill’s ODI Captaincy, Eyes 2027 World Cup Future

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed strong support for the appointment of Shubman Gill as the new captain of India’s ODI team, ahead of the upcoming series against Australia. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
Image Credit:- X

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed strong support for the appointment of Shubman Gill as the new captain of India’s ODI team, ahead of the upcoming series against Australia. Shastri emphasised that the decision reflects a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to long-term leadership planning.

A Vision for the Future

Speaking to the media, Shastri highlighted that the move to appoint Gill is not just about the present but about building a foundation for the future of Indian cricket.

“Looking at the future,” Shastri remarked, underscoring the importance of nurturing young leadership talent. Gill, who has been in exceptional form across all formats, is seen as a natural successor to Rohit Sharma, who has retired from Test cricket. His appointment is viewed as a strategic step towards preparing for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Senior Players in Supportive Roles

Despite the leadership change, Shastri reassured that senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will continue to play pivotal roles in the team. Their experience and mentorship are expected to provide valuable support to the young captain.

“They wouldn’t wait till a player starts failing,” Shastri added, emphasising that the transition is about proactive planning rather than reactive decisions.

Upcoming ODI Series Against Australia

The three-match ODI series against Australia, starting on October 19 in Perth, marks Gill’s debut as the ODI captain. This series is seen as a crucial step in India’s preparations for the 2027 World Cup, with Gill leading a blend of experienced players and emerging talents.

A Unified Team

In a heartwarming display of camaraderie, Gill was warmly greeted by Rohit Sharma upon their arrival in Perth. The gesture highlighted the unity within the team and the smooth transition of leadership.

“Arey hero,” Sharma called out to Gill, symbolising mutual respect and support.

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

