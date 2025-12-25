As Brendon McCullum faces intense scrutiny after England’s disappointing Ashes tour, former England cricketer Monty Panesar has thrown Ravi Shastri’s name into the mix as a potential successor. McCullum was appointed by the ECB in 2022, following England’s 4-0 Ashes defeat. Initially, he and captain Ben Stokes revitalized England Test cricket, securing 10 wins in 11 matches.

However, recent results have been underwhelming. England has struggled in marquee series against Australia and India, losing 16 of 33 matches since. Currently, in the ongoing Ashes, England trails 0-3 with two games remaining.

Panesar Endorses Shastri: “Who Knows How to Beat Australia?”

Speaking on his YouTube channel with journalist Ravi Bisht, Panesar highlighted Shastri’s experience in Australia.

“You have to think: who exactly knows how to beat Australia? How do you take advantage of Australia’s weaknesses, mentally, physically, and tactically? I think Ravi Shastri should become England’s next head coach,” he said.

Under Shastri, India defeated Australia twice on their home soil in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy – first in 2018/19 for India’s maiden series win Down Under, and again in 2020/21 despite injuries and the infamous “36 all out” Adelaide Test.

McCullum Reacts to Pressure

Despite criticism, McCullum expressed his desire to continue but admitted that his future is no longer entirely in his hands.

“I don't know. It's not really up to me, is it? I will just keep trying to do the job, try to learn the lessons that I haven't quite got right here and make adjustments. Those questions are for someone else, not for me,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

Calling the role a “pretty good gig,” he added:

"It's good fun. You travel the world with the lads, try to play some exciting cricket and try to achieve some things. For me, it's a matter of trying to just get the very best out of the people and try to achieve what you can with them. Those other decisions are up to other people. I think we've made some progress from when I took over to where we are."

Why Shastri Could Be the Right Fit

Ravi Shastri’s track record in Australia makes him a compelling candidate. His tactical acumen, knowledge of Australian conditions, and ability to motivate teams under pressure are key reasons Panesar believes he could turn around England’s fortunes in the Ashes and beyond.

With speculation mounting, the ECB faces a crucial decision: continue backing McCullum despite recent failures or bring in Shastri, whose proven record in Australia could reinvigorate England Test cricket.