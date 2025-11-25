Advertisement
Ravi Shastri Unhappy With India’s Batting Approach After Day 3 Collapse

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri didn’t hold back as he analysed India’s batting performance on Day 3 of the ongoing Guwahati Test against South Africa.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit:- X

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri didn’t hold back as he analysed India’s batting performance on Day 3 of the ongoing Guwahati Test against South Africa. With India collapsing to 142/7 at one stage on a pitch Shastri described as “more than playable,” the former coach called the effort unacceptable and well below international standards.

Speaking during the broadcast, Shastri said the batting effort lacked responsibility and clarity.

“This is still a good surface. This is not a pitch to be 142 for 7. That was ordinary batting, very ordinary. India won’t be one bit happy with what they’ve done there,” he remarked, clearly frustrated with the approach.

Shot-Selection and Mindset Under Scrutiny

According to Shastri, the collapse wasn’t just about technique; it was largely about poor decision-making. Several Indian batters fell playing aggressive strokes to deliveries that didn’t call for them, while others appeared unsure whether to defend or attack. The sudden loss of wickets after a relatively stable start exposed inconsistencies in temperament, a concern echoed by several analysts throughout the series.

Selection Calls Also Questioned

Shastri didn’t restrict his criticism to batting alone;  he also questioned team strategy and selection decisions made across the series. “I don’t understand the thought process,” he said. “You play four spinners in Kolkata, and one of them bowls just one over. Then here, Washington Sundar batted at No. 3 in the last Test, and now when you have a No. 3, he’s pushed to No. 8. He’s much better than that.”

His comments hinted at confusion regarding roles within the side, suggesting the team management lacked a consistent plan, especially regarding batting order and balance.

A Larger Pattern Emerging?

India’s batting in this series has lacked fluency, stability, and conversion, elements that have historically been their strength at home. Senior players have yet to produce a defining innings, while younger batters have struggled to adapt to expectations and responsibility.

With South Africa posting a strong total earlier in the match, India now face an uphill task to stay competitive,  both in this Test and in the series. 

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

