Ravichandran Ashwin Announces Retirement From International Cricket After IND vs AUS Third Test

India’s veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket after the third Test between India and Australia ended on a draw. Ashwin ended his career as the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket from India as he scalped 537 wickets during his 13-year-long stint. Former India spinner Anil Kumble is the highest wicket-taker from India in Test cricket with 619. Ashwin will leave for India tomorrow.

R Ashwin took part in a total of 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is for India, taking 775 wickets across all formats. Earlier, Ashwin had a long conversation with Kohli before the latter hugged the off-spinner with head coach Gautam Gambhir sitting at the back. It all transpired on the last day of the third Test between India and Australia as the players were waiting for the weather to clear after the tea break.

"I don't want to make it about myself. This is my last day as an international cricketer. I have created a lot of memories. We are the last bunch of OGs in the dressing room. I have a lot of people to thank… BCCI, my fellow teammates, all the coaches. This will be my last day as an India international cricketer. I will play club cricket. I had a lot of fun," Ashwin said during India's post-match press conference.

Talking about the game, the third Test between India and Australia concluded in a draw after rain played spoilsport in most parts of the match. Earlier, the Australian team declared at 89 for 7, setting a target of 275 runs for the Indian team. However, the match was called off due to rain after the tea break on Tuesday.