Cricket
R ASHWIN IPL RETIREMENT

Ravichandran Ashwin Announces Retirement From IPL After 16-Year Career

Ravichandran Ashwin has retired from the IPL after a 16-year career, announcing his decision via social media. The 38-year-old took 187 wickets in 221 matches, played for five franchises, and won two titles with CSK. He now plans to explore opportunities in global leagues.

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 10:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ravichandran Ashwin Announces Retirement From IPL After 16-Year CareerImage Source: X

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday through a heartfelt social media post. The 38-year-old thanked the BCCI, IPL, and the franchises he represented over the years for the memories and opportunities.

“Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today,” Ashwin wrote.

A Stellar IPL Journey

Ashwin made his IPL debut in 2009 with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Over the course of 221 matches, he picked up 187 wickets with his off-spin at an impressive economy of 7.20. Apart from his bowling heroics, Ashwin also contributed with the bat, scoring 833 runs, including a fifty.

Multiple Teams, Lasting Impact

In his IPL career, Ashwin represented five franchises: Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Super Giants, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals. He was a key figure in CSK’s title triumphs in 2010 and 2011, cementing his reputation as one of the tournament’s premier spinners.

Final Season with CSK

Ashwin turned out for CSK once again in the 2025 season but endured a difficult campaign. He managed just seven wickets in nine games, as the Chennai side failed to get the best out of the experienced campaigner.

While closing the IPL chapter, Ashwin signaled that his cricketing journey is far from over. “Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me,” he wrote, hinting at exploring opportunities in leagues around the world.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

