Ravichandran Ashwin backs Suryakumar Yadav after crucial 32 in 1st T20I vs New Zealand

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes skipper Suryakumar Yadav finally put his recent form struggles behind him with a fluent 32 off 22 balls in the first T20I against New Zealand. India registered a commanding 48-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, riding on a dominant batting display and disciplined bowling at the death.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat, Ashwin said Suryakumar’s innings was a “monkey off the back” moment, especially after the captain had been battling poor returns, averaging just over 13 in his previous 21 innings. Ashwin noted that Surya “looked in his element,” timing the ball sweetly and striking four boundaries and a six during his stay at the crease.

‘He Didn’t Bat for a Milestone’: Ashwin

Ashwin pointed out that Suryakumar could easily have slowed down to reach a half-century, but instead stayed true to the team’s philosophy of constant aggression. “If a batter wants runs, they look for a fifty. But Surya didn’t do that. This team has a theme: keep scoring, keep hitting. He looked in good touch today, and that’s a big positive,” Ashwin said.

Remarkably, this was only the third time in his last 20 T20I innings that Suryakumar crossed the 30-run mark, making the knock even more significant in the context of his form.

India’s Batting Blitz Sets the Tone

India’s victory was set up by a sensational opening onslaught from Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 84 off just 35 balls, and a powerful finishing act from Rinku Singh, who remained unbeaten on 44 off 20. Useful contributions from Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya (25 off 16) propelled India to a daunting 238/7. For New Zealand, Jacob Duffy (2/27) and Kyle Jamieson (2/54) were the most effective bowlers on a tough night.

In reply, New Zealand found themselves reeling at 52/3, but a spirited counterattack led by Glenn Phillips (78 off 39) and Mark Chapman (39 off 24) briefly threatened to make the chase competitive. However, India’s bowlers kept their nerve, with Varun Chakravarthy (2/37) and Arshdeep Singh (1/31) ensuring the visitors were restricted to 190/7.

Ashwin on Team Combination and World Cup Plans

Ashwin suggested that this could well be India’s settled combination heading into the T20 World Cup, stressing that Arshdeep Singh should not be rotated. He described the left-arm pacer as a “marquee bowler who cannot be left out.” He also touched upon Kuldeep Yadav missing the opening T20I after a difficult ODI series, calling it a “break to reflect upon,” while reiterating his faith in the wrist-spinner’s quality.

With a dominant win, encouraging signs from their captain, and clarity emerging around combinations, India have made a confident start to the series—one that Ashwin believes bodes well for the challenges ahead.