NewsCricketRavichandran Ashwin Breaks Silence After ‘Virat vs Rohit’ Bias Claims; Reveals Private Call With Kohli
Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Silence After ‘Virat vs Rohit’ Bias Claims; Reveals Private Call With Kohli

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 04:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The latest controversy arose when a user on X (formerly Twitter) accused Ashwin of launching an "indirect attack" against the former captain.
  • This incident highlights the persistent nature of digital "fan wars" that frequently divide the Indian cricketing audience.
Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Silence After ‘Virat vs Rohit’ Bias Claims; Reveals Private Call With KohliCredits - Twitter

The professional journey of Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli is one of the most storied chapters in modern Indian cricket. Having both debuted in the Test arena in 2011, the pair spent over a decade defining India's dominance in the longest format. Under Kohli’s leadership, Ashwin flourished as the team's premier strike bowler, eventually becoming India’s second highest wicket taker in Test history.

The two veterans shared numerous historic milestones, including the inaugural 2018 Test series victory in Australia, five consecutive years as the top ranked Test side, and reaching the World Test Championship final.

Addressing Social Media Friction

Despite their shared success and the emotional hug they exchanged during Ashwin's final international match, social media speculation has frequently suggested a rift. Trolls often point to Kohli’s past decisions to bench Ashwin in specific overseas conditions as evidence of a strained relationship.

The latest controversy arose when a user on X (formerly Twitter) accused Ashwin of launching an "indirect attack" against the former captain. Ashwin, known for his direct engagement with fans, chose to shut down the rumor by revealing he had spoken to Kohli personally about the post.

“Just spoke to Virat about concern on the indirect attack, and we both had a good laugh about how social media works on such clickbait fan wars. Thanks for giving us a reason to bond and talk,” Ashwin posted on X.

The Culture of Digital Fan Wars

This incident highlights the persistent nature of digital "fan wars" that frequently divide the Indian cricketing audience. Whether it is the ongoing debates between supporters of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, or comparisons between Kohli and legends like MS Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar, keyboard warriors often manufacture conflict where none exists.

Ashwin’s lighthearted response serves as a reminder that the bonds formed over fifteen years in the national dressing room are far more resilient than the narratives created by social media clickbait. By reaching out to Kohli, Ashwin transformed a potential controversy into a moment of camaraderie, effectively silencing the trolls while celebrating their enduring friendship.

