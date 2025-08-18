Ravichandran Ashwin Clarifies CSK–Dewald Brevis Signing Controversy In IPL 2025

The Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) mid-season signing of South African batter Dewald Brevis has become one of the most talked-about stories of the IPL 2025. What started as a casual remark by Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel quickly escalated into a controversy, forcing CSK to issue an official clarification. Now, the veteran India spinner has broken his silence again, stressing that “no one is at fault” in the matter.

The Confusion Around Brevis’ Signing

On April 18, CSK announced Dewald Brevis as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh, who had been bought for ₹2.2 crore but was ruled out of the season. Brevis, known for his explosive stroke play and often compared to AB de Villiers, immediately added firepower to CSK’s middle order.

However, Ashwin’s earlier comments created a storm. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he suggested that replacement deals in the IPL sometimes involve agents negotiating beyond the official base price.

“A few teams left Brevis because of the price,” Ashwin said. “When he was supposed to be signed as a replacement, it should have been at base price. But sometimes agents say, if you give me X amount extra, the player will come.”

The remark was widely interpreted as an allegation that CSK had bent the rules, prompting the five-time champions to defend themselves.

CSK’s Official Clarification

In a rare public statement, CSK categorically denied any wrongdoing in the signing of Dewald Brevis.

“Chennai Super Kings clarifies that all actions taken during the signing process of Dewald Brevis as a replacement player in TATA IPL 2025 were in complete compliance with the rules and regulations of IPL,” the franchise said.

Citing clause 6.6 of IPL regulations, CSK stressed that replacement fees cannot exceed the auction cost of the original player. With Gurjapneet Singh bought for ₹2.2 crore, CSK affirmed that the signing was completely legitimate.

Ashwin Responds: “No One Is To Blame”

Addressing the controversy again, Ashwin clarified that his comments were misunderstood and insisted that the issue had been blown out of proportion.

“We live in such times where we have to clarify even true stories,” Ashwin remarked. “But there is no one at fault here—the player is not at fault, the franchise is not at fault, and even the governing body is not at fault.”

He explained that replacement deals are a normal part of the tournament, approved by the IPL governing council before being ratified. “If something was wrong, the player wouldn’t have been allowed to play,” Ashwin added.

Importantly, Ashwin stressed that his original intention was to praise Brevis’ batting form, not to accuse CSK of unethical practices.

Injury Replacements: An IPL Tradition

To provide context, Ashwin reminded fans that injury replacements have often turned into blockbuster signings in the IPL. He cited the example of Chris Gayle’s move to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which came as an injury replacement and went on to redefine T20 batting.

“The flexibility that is there with the IPL’s injury replacement rules, everyone makes use of it,” Ashwin explained. “It is not just CSK—many teams have benefitted. RCB taking Gayle is the best example.”