Ravichandran Ashwin Criticises Modern ICC Events, Issues Strong Message Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has sounded an alarm about the future of global cricket, warning that the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup may struggle to capture fans’ attention because of its scheduling and format. Ashwin made the comments on his popular YouTube channel, Ash ki Baat, highlighting how frequent major tournaments and low-profile early matches could dilute excitement for the flagship event.

Concerns Over World Cup Viewership

Ashwin’s core message was blunt: "No one is going to watch the ICC T20 World Cup this time. India vs USA, India vs. Namibia - these are games that will literally pull you away from the World Cup. World Cups used to happen once every four years. Because of that, the interest is used to build. India used to play England or Sri Lanka in the first round, and that was a lot more fun," said Ashwin in a video on his YouTube Channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

Nostalgia for the “Golden Era” of World Cups

Reflecting on his childhood memories, Ashwin recalled how global tournaments used to feel like rare, unmissable celebrations. “Back in 1996, 1999 and 2003, when I was in school, the World Cup came once every four years. We collected World Cup cards, printed schedules and waited for it. That anticipation used to build naturally," Ashwin added.

He contrasted that with the current state of cricket, where ICC events are frequent and often scheduled close together, contributing to viewer fatigue and a sense that the World Cup has lost its unique appeal.

Ashwin didn’t restrict his comments to the T20 World Cup. He also expressed concern about the future of One-Day International (ODI) cricket beyond the 2027 World Cup, "I am not sure about the future of ODI after the 2027 World Cup. I am a little worried about it. Of course, I am following the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but the manner in which I followed the SMAT, I am finding it slightly difficult to follow," Ashwin said.

"Look, Rohit and Virat came back to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and people started watching it. We have known that sport is always bigger than individuals, but at times these players need to come back to make the game relevant. The Vijay Hazare Trophy, of course, is a domestic competition that not a lot of people follow, but they did because Kohli and Rohit were playing. Even then, what happens when they stop playing ODIs?" he added.

What This Means for Future ICC Events

Ashwin’s remarks have ignited discussion among fans and analysts alike about how cricket’s governing body, the International Cricket Council, schedules and markets global events. His critique suggests that overexposure, extended formats, and crowded calendars could undermine the special status World Cups once held.