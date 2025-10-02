Advertisement
RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN

Ravichandran Ashwin Extends BBL Contract Following ILT20 Auction Disappointment

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has confirmed that he will participate in the entire 2025-26 Big Bash League (BBL) season with Sydney Thunder. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin Extends BBL Contract Following ILT20 Auction Disappointment

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has confirmed that he will participate in the entire 2025-26 Big Bash League (BBL) season with Sydney Thunder, following his surprising omission from the ILT20 auction.

From Short-Term Contract to Full-Season Commitment

Initially, Ashwin had signed a short-term contract with Sydney Thunder, covering only a few matches and the playoffs. However, after going unsold at the ILT20 auction, the 37-year-old decided to extend his commitment, ensuring he will be available for all BBL matches.

At the ILT20 auction, Ashwin’s base price was set at USD 120,000, but no franchise placed a bid. Ashwin later explained that this was his "bare minimum" valuation and expressed that he was “happy not to play” if the price was not met.

Also Read: Top 10 Players With Best ICC Ratings At No.1 Position In T20Is: Abhishek Sharma Leads, Dawid Malan At 2nd, Virat Kohli At… - Check Full List

 

Making History in the BBL

Having retired from international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier in 2025, Ashwin is now set to make history as the first Indian male cricketer to participate in the Big Bash League. His wealth of experience, tactical acumen, and leadership skills are expected to be a major boost for Sydney Thunder as they aim for BBL glory in the upcoming season.

Ashwin’s full-season commitment also highlights the increasing opportunities and challenges in global T20 leagues. Players are navigating between multiple tournaments while balancing financial expectations and career goals. For fans, Ashwin’s presence promises exciting cricket and invaluable mentorship for younger players in the Australian league.

With the BBL season around the corner, all eyes will be on Ashwin to see how he adapts to Australian conditions and whether he can lead Sydney Thunder to success.

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis.

