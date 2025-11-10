Ravichandran Ashwin Lauds Jordan Hermann After South Africa A’s Record-Breaking Chase Against India A

South Africa A pulled off a sensational win over India A in the second unofficial Test, chasing down a mammoth target of 417 runs in Bloemfontein. The victory, which came after a tense fourth-day battle, drew high praise from veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who hailed young South African batter Jordan Hermann for his composed and fearless innings against a strong Indian bowling attack.

A Chase for the Ages

Heading into the final day, South Africa A required 392 runs, a near-impossible target against an Indian A side featuring international stars like Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, and Akash Deep. Yet, led by Hermann’s remarkable 91-run knock, the Proteas A side defied the odds to seal one of their most memorable victories in recent years.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Hermann, who captains the side and also represents Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 League, showcased a blend of patience and aggression. His fluent strokes against both pace and spin helped South Africa maintain momentum throughout the day, while crucial partnerships lower down the order ensured the chase stayed alive until the final moments.

Ashwin’s Praise for Jordan Hermann

Taking to his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Ashwin applauded Hermann’s fearless approach against India’s elite bowlers.

“South Africa ‘A’ led by Jordan Hermann are throwing in some punches on Day 4 of the unofficial Test, chasing 417. He is batting on 90 against Siraj, Prasidh, Kuldeep and Akash Deep. Whatever happens today, Jordan Hermann has made rapid strides in South African cricket circles,” Ashwin wrote.

South Africa 'A' led by Jordan Herman are throwing in some punches on day 4 of the Unofficial Test chasing 417.



He is batting on 90 against Siraj, Prasidh, Kuldeep and Akash Deep.



Whatever happens today, Jordan Herman has made rapid strides in the South African cricket circles._ pic.twitter.com/uDTjCbbmmN — Ashwin __ (@ashwinravi99) November 9, 2025

The Indian spinner highlighted how such performances from young talents like Hermann add depth to South Africa’s cricketing structure, calling his innings a “statement of maturity and confidence.”