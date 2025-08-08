Ravichandran Ashwin Likely To Exit CSK Ahead Of IPL 2026: What’s Behind The Veteran’s Request?
Ravichandran Ashwin has formally asked Chennai Super Kings to release them ahead of IPL 2026 due to his poor stint in IPL 2025.
Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is reportedly seeking an exit from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2026 season, marking a potential end to a brief and challenging second stint with the franchise. Multiple reports suggest that Ashwin has formally requested to be released before the next auction, citing performance concerns and team restructuring dynamics.
A Season to Forget
Ashwin’s 2025 IPL campaign didn’t go as planned. Bought for a hefty Rs 9.75 crore, expectations were high for the experienced spinner. However, he failed to deliver the impact expected, managing only 5-7 wickets in 9 matches and conceding runs at a high economy rate of over 9.1. These struggles saw Ashwin lose his place in the playing XI during the latter half of the season, an unusual occurrence for a bowler of his pedigree.
Ashwin’s Disappointment
According to sources and Ashwin’s subtle remarks, the off-spinner was deeply affected by his underwhelming performance. In a candid post-season reflection, he mentioned “sitting in a corner and crying,” indicating the emotional toll the season took on him.
CSK’s Financial Dilemma
CSK, meanwhile, is facing tough decisions as it prepares for the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Ashwin’s high salary and declining form have made him a potential release candidate. Releasing him would free up nearly Rs 10 crore, a significant amount that can be used to rebuild or invest in younger talent. Former players and analysts like Tom Moody and Subramanian Badrinath have also suggested that releasing big-ticket names like Ashwin and Jadeja could give CSK the financial muscle needed for a fresh squad approach.
What’s Next for Ashwin?
While Ashwin may no longer fit into CSK’s plans, the seasoned spinner is still a valuable T20 asset. His experience, especially in powerplay and middle overs, can benefit teams looking for leadership and tactical depth. Franchises like Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, or even a return to Delhi Capitals may be on the cards.
