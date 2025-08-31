Ravichandran Ashwin Makes BIG Move After IPL Retirement, Signs Up For Auction Of THIS T20 League

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently announced his retirement from Indian Premier League (IPL), has broken silence on his future. Ashwin, who announced his retirement from IPL on Wednesday, August 27, is now focusing on exploring new opportunities in global T20 leagues.

The 38-year-old off-spinner started his IPL career with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), ended his journey in the cash-rich league with the same franchise. The Tamil Nadu cricketer cited the demanding three-month IPL schedule as a key reason for his retirement, noting that it was physically and mentally draining at this stage of his career.

Apart from CSK, Ashwin also played for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, and captained Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He ended his IPL career as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the league with 187 in 221 games at an economy rate of 7.2. He also scored 833 runs with the bat in the IPL at a strike rate of 118, including hitting a fifty.



What's Next For Ravichandran Ashwin After IPL Retirement?

After his retirement from Indian Premier League (IPL), Ravichandran Ashwin has signed up for the International League T20 (ILT20) auction. If Ashwin is picked in the auction, he will naturally take part in the upcoming season of the UAE league, which is scheduled to run from December 2 to January 4 next year.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the ILT20 organisers have received Ashwin's entry, and his name will appear on the auction list once the enrolment formalities are finalised. The enrolment process is ongoing, with September 10 set as the deadline for auction registrations.

"I have sent my name for the ILT20 auction. Hopefully, I will have a buyer," Ashwin told Cricbuzz.

The International League T20 (ILT20) auction is scheduled to take place on September 30 in Dubai. If Ashwin is picked in the auction, he would be the most high-profile Indian cricketer to play in the UAE league, now entering its fourth season. So far, the likes of Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, and Ambati Rayudu have featured in the tournament, which has five franchises owned by Indian promoters.

Notably, MI Emirates, Gulf Giants, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Sharjah Warriorz, Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers are the six franchises in the International League T20 (ILT20). It has been learnt that Ashwin has had some assurances from the franchise before enrolling for the auction.

Apart from ILT20, Ashwin is also likely to feature in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA and The Hundred in England next year.