Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Historic BBL Signing, All Set To Play For This Team

Ravichandran Ashwin has officially signed with Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League season in a landmark move that makes him the first capped India men’s player to feature in the competition. While India women have long participated in the WBBL, BCCI rules had previously prevented contracted Indian men from playing in overseas leagues. Some exceptions have existed, such as former Under-19 captain Unmukt Chand, who now represents the USA, and ex-India domestic player Nikhil Chaudhary who qualifies as an Australian local, recently making his List A debut for Tasmania.

Retirement

Ashwin’s retirement from the Indian Premier League earlier this year cleared the way for overseas contracts. He has already registered for next week’s ILT20 auction with the highest base price. The ILT20 will run between December 2 and January 4, meaning Ashwin will miss the opening three weeks of the BBL which starts on December 14. He is expected to be available only for Sydney Thunder’s last three league games, scheduled on January 6, 10, and 12, and possibly the January 16 fixture, should his UAE side be knocked out early. The BBL finals will be staged between January 20 and 25.

Limited Availability

Despite his limited availability, multiple BBL clubs pursued his signature. Ashwin held initial discussions with Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg and BBL executives before receiving offers from Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers, and Adelaide Strikers. Eventually, Thunder secured him through their general manager Trent Copeland, a former Australia Test bowler. Trevor Bayliss, England’s 2019 World Cup-winning coach, currently manages Thunder while David Warner serves as captain.

“Thunder were crystal clear about how they’d use me and brave enough to back it. My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we’re fully aligned on my role. I love how Dave Warner plays the game, and it’s always better when your leader shares your mindset,” Ashwin said.

With Warner, Ashwin will be joining forces with some high-profile names. Australia Test opener Sam Konstas is also part of Thunder, while Test captain Pat Cummins has long been an ambassador for the club even though he hasn’t played for them since 2019 due to international commitments.

Squad Composition

Thunder’s signing of Ashwin adds intrigue given their squad composition. Each BBL XI can feature only three overseas players at a time, though squads are allowed as many as seven overseas names through drafts and replacement signings. Thunder already have Sam Billings, Lockie Ferguson, and Shadab Khan contracted. Additionally, they boast a strong spin department with Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, and Tom Andrews. Given that their home turf, Engie Stadium, favors spin, Ashwin’s presence could create exciting match-ups.

“From the first time we spoke, Ashwin impressed everyone at the Thunder with his passion, desire to win and understanding of what makes our club special. He will bring an injection of fresh energy and world-class bowling mid-tournament, while his presence as a leader and mentor will be invaluable for our young players,” Copeland said.