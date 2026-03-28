Ravichandran Ashwin names CSK's 'ideal' playing XII without MS Dhoni; check full lineup of Chennai for IPL 2026

In a major blow to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2026 season, legendary MS Dhoni has been ruled out of the first two weeks due to a calf strain. The 44-year-old is undergoing rehabilitation, meaning the five-time champions CSK will begin their IPL 2026 campaign without their talismanic leader and wicketkeeper-batter.

Dhoni's absence opens the door for Sanju Samson, who joined CSK in a high-profile swap involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, to take over keeping duties.



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Ashwin Picks CSK’s Ideal XI Without Dhoni

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With MS Dhoni ruled out for the first two weeks of IPL 2026 due to a calf strain, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his ideal CSK playing XI to navigate the initial phase of the season without their legendary talisman.

Ashwin’s lineup focuses on high-intent batting at the top and a diverse spin attack to compensate for the missing leadership of Dhoni behind the stumps.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain)

Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper)

Urvil Patel

Dewald Brevis

Shivam Dube

Sarfaraz Khan / Ayush Mhatre

Kartik Sharma

Akeal Hosein

Noor Ahmad

Matt Henry

Khaleel Ahmed

Anshul Kamboj/Ramakrishna Ghosh/Rahul Chahar/Shreyas Gopal



So!! This should be ideal.



Ruturaj

Samson

Urvil

Brevis

Dube

Sarfaraz/Ayush

Kartik Sharma

Akeal

Noor

Henry

Khaleel

Kamboj/Ghosh/Rahul/Gopal



After 2 weeks, there will be enough info available to tweak if needed.#6TL #Aarupadaiyappan — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) March 28, 2026

Key Tactical Shifts In Dhoni's Absence

The combination suggested by Ashwin balances experienced leadership in Ruturaj with explosive middle-order options like Brevis, Dube, and the promising Kartik Sharma.

Meanwhile, the bowling attack relies on a mix of pace (Henry, Khaleel) and spin (Akeal, Noor), with flexible all-round or spin options to adjust according to conditions at Chepauk and other venues.

The Samson Factor: In MS Dhoni's absence, Sanju Samson takes over the gloves. Interestingly, Ashwin has slated him to open alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, creating one of the most explosive opening pairs in the tournament.

The Rs 14.2 Crore Gamble: Ashwin has backed youngster Kartik Sharma for the No. 7 slot. CSK spent big on him in the 2025 auction, and former India spinner believes this is the perfect time for the youngster to prove his mettle.

Spin Dominance: Choosing both Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad signals a strategy to choke opponents in the middle overs, a classic CSK tactic that Ashwin himself once championed.

Impact Player Options: Ashwin listed Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Ramakrishna Ghosh, and Rahul Chahar as his primary choices to be swapped in depending on the match situation.

CSK will begin their 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals at ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati on March 30.

CSK Squad For IPL 2026

Full squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brewis, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel, Anshuil Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Mathew William Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Spencer Johnson, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar.