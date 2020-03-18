Ravichandran Ashwin on COVID-19: Planet challenging human race, asking if we can be responsible

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday (March 18, 2020) urged his fans to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak in India and to answer the questions that the planet is asking.

Ashwin took to Twitter and said, "The planet is challenging the human race, asking us if we can be responsible towards the society, it’s asking us if we can be honest and confine ourselves for another person's sake."

The right-arm off-break spinner added, "Thinking face some very difficult questions to answer. Stay safe and answer the questions."

On being asked by a Twitter user, "Do you think or believe that High temperature can help us ??", the spinner replied, "There is no proof that higher temperatures will control the virus."

Another user asked him to give some tips, to which Ashwin said, "There are so many people making videos on what needs to be done."

According to the health ministry of India, the total number of cases in the country stands at 147 by Wednesday morning.

The global data shows that around 8,012 have died and over 2,02,268 people have been tested positive.