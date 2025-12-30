Ravichandran Ashwin Praises Ellis, Hints At CSK’s New Death-Overs Weapon

Chennai Super Kings may have found a potential solution to one of their long-standing concerns, a reliable death-overs bowler, and the endorsement has come from none other than Ravichandran Ashwin himself. The former India off-spinner took to social media to praise Riley Meredith Ellis after his impressive performance in the Big Bash League, suggesting that the Australian pacer could be a valuable asset for CSK in the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

Ashwin Backs Ellis for Death-Overs Role

Reacting to Ellis’ performance for the Hobart Hurricanes, Ashwin highlighted the pacer’s calmness and execution under pressure. Ellis finished with figures of 4-0-30-3, including an outstanding spell at the death where he conceded just 15 runs in his final two overs while picking up two crucial wickets.

“The men in yellow will be happy with how he’s been shaping up. 4-0-30-3 for Hobart Hurricanes today. Most importantly, 2-0-15-2 at the death, bowling 17 and 20, nailing his yorkers and change of pace. Safe to say two overs of Ellis are locked at the ‘Pauk’ in the death for the summer of 26?” Ashwin wrote on X.

Why Ellis Fits CSK’s Requirements

Chennai Super Kings have often relied on experienced campaigners to close out games, especially at the spin-friendly MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, in recent seasons, the lack of a consistent death-overs specialist has been a talking point.

Ellis’s ability to: Nail yorkers under pressure, Mix pace effectively, Execute plans on slow surfaces makes him a strong candidate for CSK’s death-bowling role, especially on Chepauk’s demanding pitches.