Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said Dhoni could be involved as a mentor and highlighted the potential dynamics between the former CSK captain, Zaheer and Gaikwad. "With the new coaching staff, it'll be interesting to watch the dynamic between Dhoni, Zaheer and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni will likely be the mentor. So how Gaikwad works with Zaheer, or whether he goes to Dhoni, will be interesting to see," Ashwin said.