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Ravichandran Ashwin predicts MS Dhoni's role at CSK for IPL 2027 after Zaheer Khan's appointment

Ravichandran Ashwin believes MS Dhoni could take up a mentorship role at CSK for IPL 2027 following Zaheer Khan's appointment as head coach. Ashwin also questioned the franchise's decision to part ways with Stephen Fleming after their successful partnership with Dhoni.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 06:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 06:52 PM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin predicts MS Dhoni's role at CSK for IPL 2027 after Zaheer Khan's appointment
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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