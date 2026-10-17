Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes MS Dhoni could take up a mentorship role at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season following major changes to the franchise's coaching staff.
CSK have appointed former India pacer Zaheer Khan as their new head coach after parting ways with Stephen Fleming, who was associated with the franchise for 19 years, including 18 seasons as head coach. Former India fast bowler Mohit Sharma has also joined the coaching staff as the bowling coach.
Dhoni's role in the revamped setup will be closely watched, particularly after the veteran wicketkeeper missed the entire 2026 season due to injuries. With captain Ruturaj Gaikwad continuing to lead the side, the working relationship between the leadership group and the new coaching staff will be an important talking point ahead of the next season.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said Dhoni could be involved as a mentor and highlighted the potential dynamics between the former CSK captain, Zaheer and Gaikwad. "With the new coaching staff, it'll be interesting to watch the dynamic between Dhoni, Zaheer and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni will likely be the mentor. So how Gaikwad works with Zaheer, or whether he goes to Dhoni, will be interesting to see," Ashwin said.
Ashwin also expressed surprise at CSK's decision to part ways with Fleming, who worked closely with Dhoni during the franchise's successful IPL campaigns.
The Dhoni-Fleming partnership helped CSK win five IPL titles. While Dhoni led the team on the field, Fleming played a key role in the coaching setup, adapting his approach to the team's requirements over the years.
Ashwin suggested that Fleming's ability to work around Dhoni's leadership had been central to their long-standing partnership.
“[Fleming] made himself the perfect fingers to fit into Dhoni's gloves. So it is surprising to see CSK decide that Fleming couldn't adapt himself to a new captain after two to three years. Fleming's modus operandi is to fit in based on the needs of the team and captain,” Ashwin said.
Gaikwad took over as CSK captain ahead of the 2024 season, with Fleming continuing as head coach. The franchise has now opted for a new coaching direction with Zaheer's appointment.
Ashwin also suggested that Dhoni may have played a significant role in shaping CSK's latest coaching appointments. However, he cautioned that changing personnel alone would not necessarily guarantee better results.
The franchise will now look to build its next campaign under Zaheer, with Mohit overseeing the bowling department and Gaikwad leading the team on the field. Dhoni's involvement, whether as a player or in a mentoring capacity, is likely to remain a key subject of discussion ahead of IPL 2027.
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