Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Harshit Rana’s Selection, Calls It 'Very Questionable'

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his candid opinion on pacer Harshit Rana’s surprise inclusion in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against Australia. Despite limited appearances at the international level, Rana has found a place in all three formats, raising eyebrows among fans and cricket experts alike.

Ashwin Questions the Logic Behind Harshit’s Selection

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin admitted that he is unsure of the reasoning behind Rana’s selection. The BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, hasn’t shared the thought process behind the decision. Ashwin speculated that Rana might have been picked for his potential to contribute with the bat, particularly in overseas conditions like Australia.

“Why they are selecting him, I am not sure. I would love to be in the selection meeting to know the reason behind his inclusion,” Ashwin said. “Maybe they feel he can be a handy No. 8 who can bat a bit, but I’m not sure about his batting ability.”

Fans Link Rana’s Selection To KKR Connection

Harshit Rana’s inclusion has sparked social media debate, with many fans suggesting that his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) connection with India head coach Gautam Gambhir could have influenced the decision. The young pacer has played under Gambhir’s mentorship in the IPL and impressed in brief spells, but his international record remains limited.

Despite questioning the timing of Rana’s selection, Ashwin made it clear that he does not doubt the pacer’s skill with the ball. He cited examples of how selectors sometimes back players they’ve observed closely, developing confidence in their potential over time.

“He definitely has the ability with the ball. Such selections happen because selectors observe a player closely and start believing in him. People once questioned why Ravindra Jadeja or even I was picked, so this is not new,” Ashwin remarked.

‘Selection Is Very Questionable,’ Says Ashwin

Ashwin concluded by calling Rana’s inclusion “very questionable,” though he acknowledged that the pacer might possess an “X-factor” that impressed selectors.

“Whether he deserves selection or not is a secondary issue, but he’s got some X-factor. Still, if you ask me if he deserves selection now, it’s very questionable,” Ashwin added.

Harshit Rana gained recognition during the IPL 2024 season for his pace and aggression, notably delivering a fiery spell in the final. However, his limited appearances in domestic and international matches have made his recent inclusion a topic of debate. With the Australia tour approaching, all eyes will be on whether the young pacer can justify the faith shown by the selectors.