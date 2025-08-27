Ravichandran Ashwin Retired From IPL; Who Were His First And Last Wicket In 16 Years Of Career?

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of the finest off-spinners India has ever produced, has officially announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a remarkable 16-year career. Having donned the jerseys of five different franchises and left behind countless memories, Ashwin’s IPL journey has poetically come full circle, beginning with the dismissal of a modern legend and ending with that of a teenage prodigy.

Debut Season and First IPL Wicket

Ashwin’s IPL story began in 2008 when he made his debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Though a young spinner still making his mark, he displayed control and temperament well beyond his years. His first-ever wicket in the league came against Kings XI Punjab in the 54th game of the season. Bowling to one of the finest left-handers of his era, Ashwin cleverly outfoxed Kumar Sangakkara and completed a caught-and-bowled to register his name in the wickets column.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

That moment set the tone for a career defined by tactical nous, sharp variations, and the famous “carrom ball” that went on to trouble batters worldwide.

The Final Act - Last IPL Wicket

Fast forward to 2025, and Ashwin’s IPL journey reached its final chapter. Playing once again in CSK colours, he took the field against Rajasthan Royals in what turned out to be his last IPL match. His final wicket was a symbolic one, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest player in IPL history. With all his experience, Ashwin deceived the youngster with drift and dip, sealing his last dismissal in the same tournament where he first blossomed.

It was a poetic bookend; his career started by removing an established stalwart like Sangakkara and ended by dismissing a budding teenager with a long future ahead.

A Legacy Beyond Numbers

Across 16 seasons, Ashwin picked up over 187 wickets, delivered countless match-winning spells, and showcased the art of spin in a format once thought too harsh for traditional bowlers. His ability to reinvent himself, from a powerplay specialist to a tactical middle-overs operator, is what made him indispensable across franchises.

Conclusion

R. Ashwin’s IPL journey reflects more than just statistics; it narrates the evolution of the league itself. From the early days of global stars like Sangakkara to the rise of wonder kids like Suryavanshi, Ashwin stood as a bridge across eras. His departure leaves behind a void, but also a story that perfectly captures the spirit of the IPL, where legends are challenged by the next generation, and every ball can write history.