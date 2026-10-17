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  • /Ravichandran Ashwin slams India selection call, says Yashasvi Jaiswal deserves more ODI chances ahead of 2027 World Cup

Ravichandran Ashwin slams India selection call, says Yashasvi Jaiswal deserves more ODI chances ahead of 2027 World Cup

Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned India's selection strategy, saying Yashasvi Jaiswal deserves more opportunities ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. The former spinner called the youngster's lack of chances “very unfair” and urged the team management and selectors to protect his confidence.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin slams India selection call, says Yashasvi Jaiswal deserves more ODI chances ahead of 2027 World Cup
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Ravichandran Ashwin slams India selection call, says Yashasvi Jaiswal deserves more ODI chances ahead of 2027 World Cup
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