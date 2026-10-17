/Ravichandran Ashwin slams India selection call, says Yashasvi Jaiswal deserves more ODI chances ahead of 2027 World Cup

"If Shubman Gill is not playing the last two ODIs, then Yashasvi Jaiswal should definitely get that spot. It is very unfortunate because all of this can ruin his confidence. Now, with the way he was scoring runs… He was a run machine. If his confidence is getting ruined, it is the job of the team management and selectors to give him an opportunity wherever possible. But he has not been getting those opportunities at all. It has not gone to him. And it is very unfair," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.