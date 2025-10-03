Ravichandran Ashwin Stands Firm on Valuation After Going Unsold, Eyes Big Bash League 2025 Impact

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s most celebrated spinners, has opened up about his decision to remain unsold in the ILT20 2026 Auction, explaining why he chose to stick to his base price of USD 120,000 despite the initial surprise of going unsold. The former Indian all-rounder, who retired from the IPL in August 2025, has made it clear that his valuation reflects both his experience and his continued impact in global T20 leagues.

Ashwin Sticks to His Valuation

Ashwin set his top-category base price at USD 120,000 (around INR 1.06 crore), making him one of the highest-priced players in the ILT20 bidding pool. Despite this, he went unsold in the initial round, leaving fans and cricket experts surprised. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Ashwin said:

"That's the price I wanted as a bare minimum, and I'm happy not to play at this stage of my career if my value isn't met."

The veteran spinner confirmed that he had no intention of lowering his base price, even when his name came up in the accelerated round. Ashwin’s stance underscores his confidence in his abilities and reflects a broader trend of top players asserting their market value in emerging T20 leagues.

Big Bash League Beckons

While the ILT20 door remained temporarily closed, Ashwin has already secured a high-profile deal with the Sydney Thunder for BBL Season 15, making him the first Indian male cricketer to participate in Australia’s premier T20 competition.

"I was about to pull out a few days before the auction because of the Thunder deal, but since I had already committed to the ILT20 auction, I honoured my word. However, I did not agree to lowering my base price," Ashwin revealed.

The 39-year-old spinner confirmed he will play the entire BBL season, praising the Thunder’s leadership and vision.

"Thunder were crystal clear about how they’d use me and brave enough to back it. I love how Dave Warner plays the game, and it’s always better when your leader shares your mindset. I can’t wait to perform for the Thunder Nation," he added.

Stellar Career Stats Highlight Ashwin’s Value

Ashwin’s career speaks for itself. Retiring as a legend of the IPL, he played 221 matches across five franchises, winning the title twice with Chennai Super Kings in 2010 and 2011. He is fifth on the all-time IPL wicket-takers list with 187 wickets, and has a total of 317 wickets in 333 T20 matches across various leagues.

His consistent performance, including 72 wickets in 65 T20Is for India at an average of 23.22, proves that even at 39, Ashwin remains a valuable T20 asset. Notably, he was sold for INR 9.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, reflecting his continued demand in global T20 cricket.

Expert Analysis: Why Ashwin Went Unsold

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull noted that Ashwin would likely have been snapped up had he remained available, but the timing of his BBL commitment influenced his ILT20 auction outcome. By sticking to his base price, Ashwin maintained professional integrity while ensuring that he plays in a league where his role is clearly defined and appreciated.

This decision also highlights a growing trend where senior T20 cricketers prioritize leagues that align with their personal goals and playing philosophy over short-term earnings.