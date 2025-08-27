Ravichandran Ashwin Turns Coach Right After Announcing IPL Retirement

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), marking the end of an illustrious 17-year career in franchise cricket. Having featured for five different teams, Ashwin leaves behind a remarkable legacy as one of the finest spinners the league has ever seen.

The 37-year-old played 221 IPL matches across his career, collecting 187 wickets, which makes him the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. His consistency and variations played a vital role for whichever franchise he represented, from Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals.

Fifth-Highest Wicket-Taker in IPL

Ashwin’s 187 wickets put him among the top five all-time wicket-takers in IPL history. Leading the list is Yuzvendra Chahal, followed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunil Narine, and Piyush Chawla. Interestingly, Bhuvneshwar is the only pacer among the top five, with the others being spinners who thrived in Indian conditions.

Ashwin’s position in this elite group highlights his impact and longevity, especially considering the quality of bowlers like Lasith Malinga and Dwayne Bravo, who feature lower on the list despite their T20 expertise.

Exploring a New Role as Coach

Just hours after confirming his retirement, a video of Ashwin went viral on social media, showing him coaching youngsters in the nets. The seasoned cricketer, who was also known for his valuable contributions as a lower-order batter, was spotted sharing batting tips with aspiring players.

Ashwin has always been regarded as a cricketing mind with deep tactical knowledge, and many, including Cheteshwar Pujara, had predicted his natural transition into a coaching role. His ability to analyze the game and mentor players has now been brought into action.

Hint at Global League Participation

While Ashwin has retired from international, domestic, and IPL cricket, he hinted at exploring opportunities in global T20 leagues. On his official X account, he wrote, “...my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today.”

This suggests that apart from coaching, Ashwin might remain active in franchise cricket abroad, either as a mentor or even as a player if opportunities align.

Legacy of a Modern-Day Great

Ashwin’s career will be remembered for both his bowling mastery and his underrated batting contributions. With 3,500+ Test runs, six centuries, and 14 fifties, he was often a reliable lower-order batter for India. In the IPL, his presence went beyond statistics he was a leader, thinker, and an asset to every side he played for.

As fans bid farewell to Ashwin’s IPL journey, his next chapter as a mentor and coach looks promising. With vast experience and deep knowledge of the game, he could soon be seen shaping the future of Indian cricket, possibly even within the CSK setup where his IPL journey began.