Ravindra Jadeja Addresses Retirement Buzz, Shares Clarity On 2027 ODI World Cup Says, 'If I Get A Chance...'

Ravindra Jadeja has firmly addressed speculation about his future in Indian ODI cricket and his plans for the 2027 World Cup following a standout three-wicket performance against the West Indies in the second Test. His recent omission from India’s squad for the Australia ODIs led to widespread discussion, with questions arising about whether he remains in the team’s long-term plans for the upcoming World Cup. Many observers drew parallels to similar situations involving senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both reportedly asked to participate in domestic tournaments to be considered for future ODI selection.

Speaking during the post-day press conference after India’s Test in Delhi, Jadeja decisively cleared up the rumors about possible retirement from the ODI format. He made his intentions clear with an eight-word statement: “I want to play 2027 World Cup obviously,” directly signaling his motivation for the next ICC event.

Jadeja On ODI SNUB

Jadeja also commented on not being included in India’s squad for the Australia ODIs, explaining that he maintains strong hopes about his World Cup participation. He mentioned that his non-selection was communicated openly, stressing, “See, this is not in my hands. I mean, I want to play the World Cup, of course, but at the end of the day, there’s some thinking from the team management, selectors, coach, and captain why they didn’t keep me in this series. There must be some reason behind it. And they spoke to me — it’s not like I got a surprise when the team was announced that I’m not there. So that’s a good thing, that the captain, selector, and coach spoke to me about what they were thinking and the reason behind it. So I’m happy about that.”

