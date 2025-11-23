Ravindra Jadeja Breaks Silence After CSK-To-RR Move : 'Whoever Calls Me With Respect I Will Like It'

Ravindra Jadeja has expressed his delight after completing a nostalgic return to the Rajasthan Royals, the franchise where his IPL journey first began. The star all-rounder, who spent many successful years with the Chennai Super Kings, will once again wear RR colours in IPL 2026, marking a homecoming more than fifteen years in the making.

Jadeja on reuniting with Rajasthan Royals

For Jadeja, the move is far more emotional than a routine franchise switch. Returning to the Royals brings him back to the roots of his T20 career and to the place where he first earned the nickname that has stayed with him throughout his IPL journey.

“I am back in Rajasthan after fifteen years, so I feel good returning to the place where I started my journey and where I got the name Rockstar. I am doubly happy to come back to the same place. Right now, I am at a stage where I want to enjoy my cricket. Whoever calls me with love, from the heart and with respect, I will always like it,” Jadeja said, as quoted by India Today.

He added that the excitement he felt as a youngster still motivates him today. The veteran all-rounder said he continues to experience the same joy of going to training, practising and learning new things, and that working with new teammates and a fresh support staff will be a refreshing chapter.

“When I started playing, I felt the excitement of going to the ground, practising and learning. I feel that same energy now.”

How the trade happened

Jadeja’s move to Rajasthan was set in motion after a call from co-owner Manoj Badale. This was followed by a discussion with Kumar Sangakkara, who informed him that a trade from CSK to RR was a genuine possibility. Jadeja said that the decision came to him instantly once he heard the news.

He recalled the emotional pull behind the move:

“The first thought that came to my mind was to return to the team where my journey started, where I got my name and where I began as Ravindra Jadeja the cricketer.”

RR Squad: Players Retained for IPL 2026

Ravindra Jadeja (from Chennai Super Kings)

Sam Curran (from Chennai Super Kings)

Donovan Ferreira (from Delhi Capitals)

Sandeep Sharma

Shubham Dubey

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Lhuan-Dre Pretorius

Shimron Hetmyer

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Dhruv Jurel

Riyan Parag

Yudhvir Singh Charak

Jofra Archer

Tushar Deshpande

Kwena Maphaka

Nandre Burger

RR Releases Ahead of IPL 2026

Sanju Samson (traded to Chennai Super Kings)

Nitish Rana (traded to Delhi Capitals)

Wanindu Hasaranga

Maheesh Theekshana

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Kunal Singh Rathore

Akash Madhwal

Kumar Kartikeya

Ashok Sharma

Purse remaining: Rs 16.05 crore

Slots left: 9 (including 1 overseas)