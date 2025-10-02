Ravindra Jadeja expressed delight at being named India’s Test vice-captain for the series against West Indies but also revealed that he was not informed about the decision in advance and only learned it when the squad was made public. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee appointed Jadeja as deputy to Shubman Gill for the two-Test series in Rishabh Pant’s absence due to injury. The responsibility was handed to him ahead of other senior players, including KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah.

ALSO READ - Mahatma Gandhi, Test Cricketer? The Surprising Tale That May Blow Your Mind

Jadeja Revals

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Before the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Jadeja was interviewed by former teammate and broadcaster Dinesh Karthik. When asked how he came to know about the team management’s choice, Jadeja explained that he found out when everybody else did.

“They didn’t say anything to me. They just announced the team and I saw that besides my name the VC is written, so I was very happy. And as a player, you always gain confidence whenever you see some kind of gesture from the management, captain and coach. At the end of the day, you are always happy to do good and share your experience with the team,” Jadeja told bcci.tv in a video interaction.

Calling it a proud moment in his career, Jadeja added that the added responsibility only motivates him further.

“It’s very special for me as a player. They gave me respect because the management, captain, and coach have decided to give me some extra responsibility. I am very happy to do it and whenever the team needed my experience and needed me to say anything regarding planning, I am always happy to do it.”

What Agarkar said on Jadeja’s vice-captaincy

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained that Jadeja’s vast experience and consistent form persuaded the committee to hand him the role in Pant’s absence.

“Rishabh Pant is the vice-captain at the moment and a key player. But unfortunately, he hasn’t quite recovered to make this Test series. We are hopeful he will be available for South Africa. Jaddu has been one of top performers with a lot of experience. So that’s essentially the reason,” Agarkar said during a press conference in Dubai.

Jadeja’s recent form

The 36-year-old all-rounder has been a key contributor with the bat, especially in the Test series against England earlier in the year. Jadeja was India’s third-highest run scorer on that tour, amassing 516 runs at an average of 86, which included a century and five fifties. Only Joe Root managed more runs in the series. His bowling figures were less impressive, with seven wickets taken at an average of 72.43.

As India faces West Indies at home, Jadeja will play an even more important role in the side, particularly in light of the recent retirement of senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach