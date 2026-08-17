/Ravindra Jadeja creates history; becomes 5th Indian player after Kumble, Ashwin, Kapil Dev, Harbhajan to...

Ravindra Jadeja, the veteran India all-rounder, etched his name into the annals of cricket history by becoming only the fifth Indian bowler to take 350 Test wickets on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Monday.
Jadeja, who entered the two-match series needing just two wickets to cross the 350 mark, joined an elite list headed by Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kapil Dev, and Harbhajan Singh.
ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant scripts history, breaks Adam Gilchrist's Test record for...
Jadeja’s ascent to 350 wickets places him alongside India’s most celebrated match-winners:
Bowler Wickets Matches Best Bowling (Match)
Anil Kumble 619 132 14/149
Ravichandran Ashwin 537 106 13/140
Kapil Dev 434 131 11/146
Harbhajan Singh 417 103 15/217
Ravindra Jadeja 350 90 10/154
Beyond his wizardry with the ball, Jadeja's dual mastery makes this achievement truly historic. Having already crossed 4,000 Test runs, Jadeja has become only the fourth cricketer in Test history to achieve the rare double of 4,000+ runs and 350+ wickets:
Sir Ian Botham (England) 5,200 runs & 383 wickets
Kapil Dev (India) 5,248 runs & 434 wickets
Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) 4,531 runs & 362 wickets
Ravindra Jadeja (India) 4,000+ runs & 350 wickets
He is also the first Indian spin-bowling all-rounder to achieve this double, cementing his legacy as one of the most balanced match-winners India has ever produced.
ALSO READ: Devdutt Padikkal creates history, becomes 3rd Indian after Rahul Dravid, Cheteshwar Pujara to...
Since making his Test debut in 2012, Jadeja has been a cornerstone of India’s dominance in the longest format, particularly in home conditions.
Unforgiving Accuracy: Known for his metronomic line, subtle pace variations, and natural angle across right-handers, Jadeja rarely offers free runs, maintaining an economy rate near 2.50.
Lethal Partnership with Ashwin: Alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, Jadeja formed one of the most lethal spin tandems in Test history, dismantling top orders against different opponents.
Match-Winning Impact: With an average hovering near 25 and 15 five-wicket hauls, Jadeja's ability to run through batting lineups has repeatedly turned contests in India's favour.
Reaching 350 Test wickets is more than just a personal milestone; it solidifies Jadeja’s status as a generational great.
Whether taking fifers on dust bowls, scoring crucial lower-order centuries under pressure, or producing run-outs from the deep with bullet throws, Ravindra Jadeja continues to redefine what an all-rounder can achieve in modern Test cricket.
Playing XIs For IND vs SL 1st Test
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna
Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, and Asitha Fernando
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.