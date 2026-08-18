/Ravindra Jadeja creates history, becomes fastest cricketer in world to...

Ravindra Jadeja, India's premier all-rounder, has etched his name into the annals of cricket history, becoming the fastest player in Test history to achieve the rare double of 4,000+ runs and 350+ wickets.
Jadeja achieved this historic feat in his 90th Test match during the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, surpassing previous marks set by some of the game's greatest legends.
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Joining The Pantheon of All-Round Greats
With this landmark, Jadeja became only the fourth cricketer in Test history - and just the second Indian after the legendary Kapil Dev - to enter the exclusive 4,000-run and 350-wicket club.
Player Country Matches to Reach Double Career Runs Career Wickets
Ravindra Jadeja India 90 4,100+ 350+
Ian Botham England 102 5,200 383
Daniel Vettori New Zealand 113 4,531 362
Kapil Dev India 131 5,248 434
How the Milestone Unfolded at Galle
Entering the Galle Test with 4,095 runs and 348 wickets, Jadeja needed just two dismissals to seal the record:
Wicket 349: Jadeja produced a classic arm ball that gripped away from Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva, catching the outside edge for a sharp low catch at first slip by KL Rahul.
Wicket 350: The historic moment arrived when Keshara Nuwantha mistimed an off-side drive against an away-spinning delivery; the ball popped off a close-in fielder and was comfortably secured by Shubman Gill.
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A Modern-Day Test Colossus
Since making his Test debut in 2012, Ravindra Jadeja has been a cornerstone of India’s dominance in the longest format, particularly in home conditions. His ascent to this milestone cements his standing as one of the most impactful cricketers of the modern era:
5th Indian to 350 Wickets: Joins Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kapil Dev, and Harbhajan Singh in India's elite 350-wicket bowling fraternity.
Spin Royalty: Moves to third on the all-time list of most Test wickets by a left-arm spinner, behind only Rangana Herath (433) and Daniel Vettori (362).
Lethal Strike Rate: Maintains a bowling strike rate under 59, unmatched by almost all left-arm spinners with over 125 Test scalps.
The Complete Red-Ball Cricketer
Reaching 350 Test wickets is more than just a personal milestone; it solidifies Jadeja’s status as a generational great.
Whether taking fifers on dust bowls, scoring crucial lower-order centuries under pressure, or producing run-outs from the deep with bullet throws, Ravindra Jadeja continues to redefine what an all-rounder can achieve in modern Test cricket.
Playing XIs For IND vs SL 1st Test
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna
Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, and Asitha Fernando
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