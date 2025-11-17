Ravindra Jadeja Creates History, Becomes First Player To Achieve THIS WTC Record

Ravindra Jadeja continues to strengthen his reputation as one of the greatest all-rounders of the modern era, reaching a unique landmark in the World Test Championship (WTC) that no other cricketer has managed so far. Despite India falling short in the opening Test against South Africa, Jadeja delivered a steady all-round performance and created history in the process.

The left-hander picked up four wickets and contributed 45 runs in the match, taking him past a massive milestone in the WTC cycle, one that puts him in a league of his own among global all-rounders.

First Player to Record 2000+ Runs and 150+ Wickets in WTC

With his latest outing, Jadeja became the first cricketer ever to register over 2000 runs and more than 100 wickets in the World Test Championship. No player before him has managed to combine such high-quality batting returns with consistent wicket-taking over the last five years of WTC cricket. Interestingly, Jadeja's record is unlikely to be broken in this aspect any time soon, with Ashwin already retired and Cummins being more of a bowler. The next best all-rounder in this regard is England captain Ben Stokes, who has scored 3616 runs and taken 97 wickets so far in the WTC.

Where Jadeja Stands Among WTC All-Round Greats

Players with 1000+ Runs and 150+ Wickets in WTC (Combined)

Ravindra Jadeja – 2550 runs, 150 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin – 1142 runs, 195 wickets

Pat Cummins – 1020 runs, 215 wickets

What Comes Next

Jadeja will next be seen in action during the second Test against South Africa, scheduled to begin on November 22 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. With India trailing in the series, his all-round abilities will once again be crucial to the team’s fightback.

As India searches for stability in the WTC standings, Jadeja’s three-dimensional impact: runs, wickets, and reliability, continues to be one of the biggest assets for the side.