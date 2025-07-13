Ravindra Jadeja Equals Virat Kohli’s England Record, Leaves KL Rahul And Cheteshwar Pujara Behind At Lord’s Test

Ravindra Jadeja, widely recognized for his all-round brilliance, has emerged as one of India's most reliable lower-order batters in this England series. After a terrible series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jadeja has seamlessly transitioned into this crucial away tour, bringing both stability and flair to the crease.

In the ongoing Lord's Test, Jadeja once again showcased his temperament and technique under pressure. Coming in after the unfortunate run-out of Rishabh Pant just before lunch on Day 3, Jadeja anchored the innings with poise. Partnering with debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy, he helped India narrow the gap with England’s first-innings total of 387.

Jadeja scored a composed 72 off 87 balls, marking his 25th Test fifty and his third consecutive half-century in England. With this, he joined Virat Kohli in the elite list of Indian batters with the most fifties in England, moving past both KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Most Test Fifties by an Indian in England:

Sachin Tendulkar – 12

Rahul Dravid – 10

Sunil Gavaskar – 10

Gundappa Viswanath – 10

Virat Kohli – 8

Ajinkya Rahane – 8

Ravindra Jadeja – 8

KL Rahul – 6

Cheteshwar Pujara – 6

Currently ranked as the No.1 Test all-rounder by the ICC, Jadeja's consistent performances with the bat have added immense value to India’s middle and lower order. His ability to adapt to different situations and contribute under pressure continues to set him apart.

As the match progresses into its decisive phase, all eyes will now be on Jadeja’s primary skill, his left-arm spin, which could play a pivotal role in helping India claim quick wickets and gain an upper hand in the second innings.

ENG vs IND, Day 3 Highlights

Another captivating day at Lord's in this finely poised Test match. The game remains deadlocked, with India finishing their first innings on 387, exactly matching England’s total.

India began the day in command as KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant tackled the old ball with authority. Their partnership kept England at bay until a moment of magic from Ben Stokes changed the momentum, a direct-hit run-out of Pant right before lunch broke the stand.

Rahul brought up his second century of the series after the break but fell immediately after, opening the door for England. However, the visitors refused to collapse. Ravindra Jadeja played a vital hand, stitching crucial stands with Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar to ensure parity at stumps.

With two days left and everything still to play for, this Test is finely balanced.