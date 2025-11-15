Ravindra Jadeja First Words After Being Traded To RR From CSK: 'Coming Back To...'

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja expressed delight at returning to Rajasthan Royals (RR), saying the franchise gave him “his first platform and first taste of victory” and that he looks forward to winning more with the current batch of players. In one of the biggest trades in IPL history, longtime RR wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been traded to five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In return, RR secured the services of RR legend Jadeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran ahead of the IPL 2026 retentions on November 15.

Reflecting on his return, Jadeja said, “Rajasthan Royals gave me my first platform and my first taste of victory. Coming back feels special it is not just a team for me, it is home. Rajasthan Royals is where I won my first IPL, and I hope to win more with this current group of players.”

Jadeja was part of the squad that won the inaugural IPL under Shane Warne’s captaincy, scoring 430 runs in 27 matches and 22 innings with a best of 42, while taking six wickets at an average above 28. After winning the ICC U19 World Cup the same year, this marked Jadeja’s first major exposure to championship success, which he later repeated with India and CSK.

RR Director Two Scents

RR Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara said, “Jadeja coming back to the Royals is incredibly special for all of us. He understands the franchise and the fans, having been part of RR’s IPL-winning campaign. Over the years, he has grown into a player who can influence the game in every department. His experience, composure, and competitive edge will add immense value to our group. Sam brings a different but equally important dimension. He is fearless, adaptable, and thrives in pressure situations with both bat and ball. Together, Jadeja and Sam give us balance, leadership, and the kind of match-winning depth we want as we build for the future.”

Homecoming For Jadeja

Jadeja represented RR from 2008-09, winning the first-ever IPL title, and played for CSK from 2012 until 2025, with stints at Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011 and Gujarat Lions in 2016-17. He is CSK’s leading wicket-taker with 143 scalps in 186 matches at an average of 28.32 and best figures of 5/16, and also the highest run-scorer for the franchise in IPL history, with 2,198 runs at an average of 28.54, strike rate above 136, including five fifties. Retained at Rs 18 crore for the 2025 mega auction as the second-choice player after Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jadeja has played 254 IPL matches, the fifth-most in tournament history. His iconic moment came in the 2023 IPL final, with last-over heroics against Gujarat Titans sealing the title. That season, he took 20 wickets, followed by 301 runs in 2025 with two fifties at an average of 33.54 and strike rate of 135.58. Jadeja also won IPL titles with CSK in 2018, 2021, and 2023.

Sam Curran, 27, has featured in 64 IPL matches and joins RR for the third time after stints with Punjab Kings (2019, 2023-24) and CSK (2020-21, 2025). Last season with CSK, he scored 114 runs in five innings at an average of 22.80 with a best of 88 and took a wicket. In his IPL career, Curran has accumulated 997 runs in 64 matches and 53 innings at an average of 24.92, with six fifties, and taken 59 wickets at an average of 34.45.