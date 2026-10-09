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Ravindra Jadeja named in Saurashtra squad for Ranji trophy 2026-27 opener against Chhattisgarh

Ravindra Jadeja has been named in Saurashtra’s 16-member squad for their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 opener against Chhattisgarh, with Jaydev Unadkat continuing as captain. Jadeja’s return to domestic red-ball cricket will help him prepare for India’s upcoming two-Test tour of New Zealand in November.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 03:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja named in Saurashtra squad for Ranji trophy 2026-27 opener against Chhattisgarh
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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