Ravindra Jadeja Nears Historic Milestone, Set to Join Garry Sobers Ahead Of Fourth Test Against England

Ravindra Jadeja is on the brink of joining one of cricket’s most exclusive lists as he heads into the fourth Test against England. The veteran Indian all-rounder has been in sensational form with the bat throughout the ongoing series and stands just 58 runs away from achieving a historic milestone on English soil.

So far in the Test series, the 36-year-old has amassed 327 runs across six innings at a phenomenal average of 109.00. His highest score has been 89, and he has notched up four consecutive half-centuries in the series. While his batting has been a standout, Jadeja has been relatively quiet with the ball, managing only three wickets in the three matches played.

Eyeing a Place Alongside Sir Garry Sobers

Jadeja is now closing in on a remarkable individual feat. With 942 runs while batting at No. 6 or lower in 14 Test matches in England, he is poised to become just the second visiting player in history to cross the 1,000-run mark in such a position on English soil. To achieve this, he needs only 58 more runs during the upcoming fourth Test in Manchester.

Sir Garry Sobers, the legendary West Indies all-rounder, holds the record as the top-scoring visiting lower-order batter in England with 1,097 runs from 11 Tests and 16 innings. His tally includes four centuries and five fifties. Matching or surpassing Sobers would be a monumental achievement for Jadeja and would further cement his place as one of the premier all-rounders in contemporary cricket.

Stakes High for Team India

India’s 22-run defeat in the third Test at Lord’s means they now trail England 2-1 in the five-match series. The upcoming match at Old Trafford, beginning July 23, is crucial. A victory is essential for the Men in Blue to keep their hopes alive in the series. Any other outcome would result in India losing the series, with England potentially sealing the contest even before the final match is played.

Jadeja’s contributions in the remaining two Tests could be pivotal, not just for individual accolades but also for the team’s aspirations of a comeback. His consistency from the lower order has been a bright spot for India, and all eyes will be on whether he can continue his impressive run.