Ravindra Jadeja Not Leaving CSK Yet: RR Trade Deal Stuck Over This Issue

The much-anticipated Ravindra Jadeja–Sanju Samson trade deal between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) has hit a roadblock and interestingly, it’s not due to either of the two Indian stars. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the delay is being caused by complications involving England all-rounder Sam Curran, as well as RR’s overseas quota and limited player purse. As per the report, both CSK and RR had initiated an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the swap nearly 48 hours ago. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to receive a formal request for approval, meaning the deal remains “in process” and not finalized. The primary issue now lies in the procedural complications surrounding Curran’s inclusion in the trade package.

Why the Deal Is Stuck

The Jadeja-for-Samson swap itself is straightforward a simple exchange between two Indian players and does not breach any IPL trading rules. The hurdle arises because the proposed deal also includes Sam Curran moving from CSK to the Royals.

Curran is an overseas player, and RR’s foreign player quota is already full. At present, the franchise has eight overseas cricketers on its roster: Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, in addition to 14 Indian players. Under IPL regulations, a team cannot sign another foreign player unless one of the existing overseas players is released.

Financial Constraints Add to the Trouble

Alongside the overseas player issue, financial limitations are also complicating matters. The Royals have only INR 30 lakh left in their player purse, while Sam Curran’s auction price stands at INR 2.4 crore. Although RR’s overall squad strength is currently 22 three short of the maximum 25 they cannot bring Curran on board unless they clear both an overseas slot and enough funds to cover his contract value.

The Cricbuzz report suggests that one way for RR to make the trade possible would be to release an overseas player whose current value exceeds Curran’s. The franchise is believed to be considering moving on from its two Sri Lankan spinners Wanindu Hasaranga (INR 5.25 crore) and Maheesh Theekshana (INR 4.40 crore) — which would create both the space and the funds necessary to complete the three-way swap deal.

Waiting for Retention Deadline

The situation is expected to become clearer only after the November 15 IPL retention deadline, when all franchises announce their list of retained and released players. The Jadeja-Samson trade could still go through once the trade window reopens, unless RR decides to finalize its retentions earlier.

An insider told Cricbuzz that while the delay may seem frustrating, there’s little chance of either franchise or player backing out now. “Possible but unlikely,” said the source when asked if anyone might change their mind, adding that “having come this far, the chances of anyone backing out are low.”

The Current Scenario

For now, the equation remains straightforward Rajasthan Royals cannot proceed with the deal until they free up an overseas slot and create enough budget for Sam Curran. The next move rests with RR’s management, who must now decide just how committed they are to bringing Ravindra Jadeja into their setup.