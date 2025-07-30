Ravindra Jadeja On The Verge Of Historic Test Record - Can Join Kapil Dev And Ian Botham In 5th Test At Oval

In the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, Jadeja produced a stellar all-round performance that kept India alive in the series. Batting alongside Washington Sundar, he stitched together a crucial 204-run partnership for the lower order, rescuing India from a collapse and steering them to safety. The match ended in a hard-fought draw, setting up a must-win situation for India in the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

The Historic Milestone in Sight

Jadeja is now 176 runs short of completing 4,000 Test runs, which, when combined with his 300+ Test wickets, will place him in one of cricket’s most exclusive clubs. Only three cricketers in history have achieved this double: Kapil Dev (India), Ian Botham (England), and Daniel Vettori (New Zealand).

If Jadeja achieves this in the upcoming Test, he will become only the fourth player ever to reach the landmark, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history.

Elite Company and Records Already Achieved

Jadeja has already equaled a 59-year-old record set by Sir Garfield Sobers by registering five 50+ scores in a single Test series in England while batting at No. 6 or lower. He recently surpassed the 1,000-run mark on English soil, another testament to his consistency in challenging conditions. With over 300 Test wickets, Jadeja’s all-round credentials are unquestionable. His bowling has been match-winning at home and abroad, and his batting has evolved into a pillar of India’s lower-middle order.

Focus on The Oval

As India prepares for the 5th Test at The Oval, Jadeja’s form will be key to the team’s hopes of leveling the series. He is expected to play a central role with both bat and ball, and the milestone could well be achieved in this series decider. For Indian fans, it’s more than just numbers. Jadeja’s journey symbolizes grit, perseverance, and the transformation of a cricketer who can turn matches single-handedly.

Will Ravindra Jadeja join Kapil Dev and Ian Botham in the elite 4,000-run and 300-wicket club? All eyes will be on The Oval as history beckons.