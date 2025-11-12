Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is on the brink of achieving a remarkable milestone in Txest cricket. The 36-year-old is just 10 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in the longest format of the game. Once he accomplishes this feat, Jadeja will join an elite group of only four cricketers in history who have scored over 4,000 runs and taken 300 or more wickets in Test cricket.

Jadeja to Join Legends of the Game

So far, only three players have managed this extraordinary double: Kapil Dev (India), Ian Botham (England), and Daniel Vettori (New Zealand). For India, Kapil Dev has long stood alone in this elite category, having accumulated 5,248 runs and 434 wickets in his illustrious Test career. Jadeja’s imminent entry into this group highlights his consistency, versatility, and immense value to Indian cricket across more than a decade.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Journey of Growth and Determination

Since making his Test debut in 2012 against England, Jadeja has evolved from being a promising left-arm spinner into one of India’s most dependable all-rounders. Known for his accuracy with the ball, explosive lower-order batting, and lightning-fast fielding, Jadeja has become an indispensable asset to Team India in all conditions.

Across his Test career, Jadeja has scored 3,990 runs at an average of over 36, including six centuries and 27 half-centuries. With the ball, he has taken more than 338 wickets, often playing a decisive role in home victories and overseas challenges alike.

Consistency Across Formats

Beyond the numbers, Jadeja’s impact goes well beyond statistics. His ability to hold one end with the ball, deliver breakthroughs at crucial moments, and contribute match-winning innings under pressure makes him a rare all-format player. From turning tracks in Chennai and Delhi to green tops in England and Australia, Jadeja has shown adaptability and composure that few can match.

On the Cusp of History

With just a few runs separating him from history, Jadeja stands poised to cement his legacy as one of India’s greatest all-rounders. Should he reach the 4,000-run mark, he will not only emulate the legendary Kapil Dev but also underline his stature among cricket’s modern greats. This player has defined balance, resilience, and excellence for Indian cricket over the past decade.

As India prepares for its upcoming Test series, all eyes will be on Jadeja, the sword-swinging warrior from Saurashtra, ready to etch his name alongside the legends of the game.