Jadeja played two U-19 WC but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi despite being just 14 cannot play U19 WC 2028; Know why & How Rahul Dravid is reason

In the wake of his monumental 175-run performance that secured India’s sixth Under-19 World Cup title, a curious statistical reality has emerged regarding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Despite being only 14 years old and mathematically eligible for at least two more editions of the biennial tournament, the Bihar sensation has officially played his final match in an Under-19 World Cup.

The BCCI "One-Tournament" Mandate

The reason Sooryavanshi cannot return for the 2028 or 2030 editions lies in a strict regulatory shift implemented by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nearly a decade ago. In June 2016, the BCCI’s working committee approved a recommendation stating that a player can represent India at the U19 World Cup level only once in their lifetime.

This rule was designed to address the persistent issue of age-fudging and to ensure a continuous flow of fresh talent into the developmental pipeline. By limiting participation to a single World Cup, the board prevents established youth stars from blocking the path of emerging prospects.

Career Impact and Youth Eligibility

Under these regulations, Sooryavanshi’s eligibility for other age-group formats is also on a ticking clock. The BCCI rules dictate that cricketers entering the system at the U19 level can play a maximum of two seasons. This implies that:

Youth Tests: Sooryavanshi will likely be ineligible from September 2026.

Youth ODIs: His eligibility is expected to conclude by November 2026.

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid previously highlighted the moral necessity of such strict age-group oversight. "I think of this overage business as dangerous and even toxic and to me, it gives rise to a question: If a child sees his parents and coaches cheating and creating a fake birth certificate, will he not be encouraged to become a cheat?" Dravid stated, underscoring the integrity-based rationale behind the current system.

A Rare "Double-Participation" History

Before the 2016 ruling, several Indian cricketers had the opportunity to feature in multiple U19 World Cups. Only five players hold this distinction in Indian cricket history:

Ravindra Jadeja (2006 & 2008)

Sarfaraz Khan (2014 & 2016)

Avesh Khan (2014 & 2016)

Ricky Bhui (2014 & 2016)

Vijay Zol (2012 & 2014)

A Final Campaign for the Ages

Sooryavanshi departs the U19 circuit having achieved more in a single campaign than most do in a full youth career. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament after amassing 439 runs across seven innings at a staggering strike rate of 169.49.

In the 2026 final against England, his 175 off 80 balls set a new benchmark for aggression in a title clash. While England’s Caleb Falconer fought back with a century of his own (115 off 67 balls), India’s total of 411, supported by Ayush Mhatre (53) and Abhigyan Kundu (40), proved insurmountable.