Ravindra Jadeja’s Wife Rivaba Sparks Controversy, Claims Indian Cricketers Engage In Wrong Activities On International Tours - Watch

Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and a prominent politician, has found herself at the center of a major controversy following her recent remarks about Indian cricketers. Her statements, which included serious allegations against certain players, have sparked widespread debate across the cricketing community and triggered strong reactions on social media platforms. Fans and cricket analysts alike have weighed in, making the issue one of the most talked-about topics in recent days.

Rivaba Jadeja Criticizes Team India While Highlighting Her Husband’s Integrity

Rivaba began her comments by lauding her husband's honesty and integrity. She emphasized that despite Ravindra Jadeja’s frequent international travel to cricketing destinations like London, Dubai, and Australia, he has successfully maintained distance from negative influences and distractions. She stated that his dedication to the sport and his professional discipline set him apart from others in the team.

However, her praise of her husband quickly took a controversial turn. Rivaba made a startling claim, alleging that "other players in the Indian team get involved in wrong activities when they travel abroad." These remarks have raised serious concerns as they directly question the behavior, professionalism, and overall culture within the Indian cricket team’s dressing room. While she refrained from naming any specific players, her comments have ignited intense discussions about team conduct, player accountability, and the public image of Indian cricket.

Elaborating on Ravindra Jadeja’s Professionalism

Rivaba further elaborated on her husband’s professionalism, suggesting that Ravindra could also participate in such alleged activities but chooses not to because he fully understands the responsibilities that come with being a professional athlete. The timing and tone of her remarks have fueled social media backlash. Although Rivaba has previously made statements that drew attention, this particular incident is seen as far more serious, as it appears to implicate multiple players rather than an isolated issue.

Ravindra Jadeja to Reunite with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026

On the cricketing front, Ravindra Jadeja is set to return to Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the IPL 2026 season. This move marks a reunion with the franchise where he began his IPL journey in 2008. After being a key player for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for 12 seasons, Jadeja was traded to RR in a high-profile deal that sent Sanju Samson to CSK. As part of the swap, Jadeja’s league fee was revised from ₹18 crore to ₹14 crore. Fans are eager to see the veteran all-rounder showcase his skills once again in a familiar environment.

With Rivaba’s comments dominating headlines and Jadeja’s IPL return on the horizon, the Jadeja family remains at the center of both cricketing and media attention.