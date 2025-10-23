Ravindra Jadeja Set To Feature For Saurashtra In Ranji Trophy Clash Against Madhya Pradesh

Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is expected to make a notable return to domestic cricket as he has been named in Saurashtra’s squad for the second round of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. The team is set to take on Madhya Pradesh at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, and Jadeja is widely anticipated to feature in the starting XI.

Jadeja’s Domestic Comeback

After being rested or omitted from certain international fixtures, Jadeja’s inclusion in Saurashtra’s squad highlights his intention to stay match-fit and competitive. Participating in the Ranji Trophy offers him a platform to maintain form and continue refining his all-round game ahead of upcoming international assignments.

Saurashtra’s team management has confirmed that Jadeja’s experience and skill set make him a key player, particularly in spin-friendly conditions like those at Rajkot.

Impact on Saurashtra’s Lineup

Jadeja’s presence strengthens both batting and bowling options:

With the ball, his left-arm spin is expected to exploit the turn-friendly pitch conditions, which previously saw spinners dominate.

With the bat, Jadeja brings depth in the middle order, offering stability in crucial situations.

His inclusion is seen as a boost to the team’s chances against Madhya Pradesh, who will have to counter his experience and tactical acumen.

Saurashtra squad: Harvik Desai (wk), Tarang Gohel, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Sammar Gajjar, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Ansh Gosai, Jay Gohil, Parth Bhut, Kevin Jivrajani, Hetvik Kotak and Ankur Panwar.

A Proven Domestic Record

Over his career in the Ranji Trophy, Jadeja has been a consistent performer:

Matches: 47

Runs: 3,456 at an average of 57.60

Wickets: 208 at an average of 21.25

These statistics underline his dual role as a match-winner with both bat and ball, making him one of the most reliable all-rounders in Indian domestic cricket.

Strategic Move Ahead of International Cricket

Jadeja’s participation in this fixture is also a strategic decision to remain in top form for India’s future Test and limited-overs commitments. The Ranji Trophy serves as a platform for fine-tuning skills, assessing fitness, and preparing for international challenges.

Selectors and team management will closely monitor his performance to gauge readiness for upcoming series.