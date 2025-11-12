Ravindra Jadeja Set To Lead Rajasthan Royals After Blockbuster CSK Trade; Will Sanju Replace MSD As Leader Too?

In a major development ahead of the IPL 2026 season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is reportedly set to take charge as Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) new captain, once his high-profile trade from CSK is officially confirmed. According to News18 CricketNext, Jadeja has requested the Royals management to hand him the captaincy as part of the trade agreement, which also involves Sanju Samson moving to CSK.

The 37-year-old all-rounder, who has been one of CSK’s pillars for over a decade, wishes to spend the final years of his IPL career with the added responsibility of leading a team. While RR have other options, including Riyan Parag, who captained in Samson’s absence last season, the franchise is reportedly inclined towards appointing Jadeja to ensure stability and experience within the squad.

“Captaincy for Ravindra Jadeja was part of the trade deal between CSK and RR,” a source close to developments confirmed.

WILL Sanju Captain CSK?

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson is not expected to take over the CSK captaincy, at least in the upcoming season. Despite being seen as a long-term successor to MS Dhoni, the Chennai-based franchise plans to continue backing Ruturaj Gaikwad, who missed a large part of last season due to injury.

The trade deal, which also includes Sam Curran moving from CSK to RR, is reportedly finalized from both sides and is expected to be officially announced within the next few days, barring any last-minute complications.

If completed, this move will represent a full-circle moment for Jadeja, who began his IPL journey with Rajasthan Royals during the league’s inaugural seasons. He played for the franchise in 2008 and 2009 before being suspended in 2010 for attempting to negotiate a deal with Mumbai Indians. Jadeja eventually joined CSK in 2012 and went on to become one of the most celebrated players in the franchise’s history.

Jadeja Stats

Across 186 matches for Chennai, Jadeja has scored 2,198 runs and taken 143 wickets, playing a crucial role in their 2018, 2021, and 2023 title triumphs. His leadership and experience are expected to bring balance to a youthful RR setup. This will not be Jadeja’s first stint as an IPL captain. When MS Dhoni stepped down in 2022, Jadeja was entrusted with the leadership role. However, the season turned challenging for both him and the team, as CSK lost six of their first eight matches, leading him to hand the reins back to Dhoni mid-season.

With his return to Rajasthan Royals now on the horizon, Jadeja could be poised for redemption—taking charge of the team where his IPL story first began and aiming to guide them to a new era of success.