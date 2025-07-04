Ravindra Jadeja Shares Clarity On Heated On-Field Exchange With Ben Stokes, Watch Viral Video

India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja opened up on his on-field exchange with England's Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes during Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test. Notably he was batting and the English players including Ben tried to break his patience and intimidate him by age old tactics. Further an incident happened too in the 89th over when Woakes fumingly called out Jadeja for running on middle part of the pitch as Jadeja had already received one warning from the umpire prior to it. The English Pacer was angry at Jadeja for repeating his mistake.



As the players calmed down, Stokes joined the chaos and exchanged a few words with Jadeja. The two were caught in a verbal fight that was resolved after the umpire stepped in warning the Indian all-rounder.



Viral Video

Video of their on-field brawl has gone viral taking the internet by a storm.

When @imjadeja runs, the fielders panic and commentators react #NavjotSinghSidhu’s reaction is pure gold!#ENGvIND 2nd TEST, Day 2 LIVE NOW on JioHotstar https://t.co/hiGDPrqlbR pic.twitter.com/uWp2anLbDp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 3, 2025





In the video, Stokes blames Jadeja saying, "Look what you have done, mate."



Jadeja, defending himself, stated that it wasn't deliberately done. He opened up on the exchange following the end of Day 2 saying "But I was coming from here. I won't bowl there anyway. Why would I do that? My focus is on batting?".



"He feels that I am making it rough for myself. In fact, he was making it rougher by using fast bowlers. I didn't have to make it rough. He was repeatedly telling the umpire that I was running on the wicket. But that was not my intention. I ran here and there a few times. But that was in his mind. Hopefully, if we get a chance tomorrow, we will try to bowl in good areas. And we will try to play as well as we can," Jadeja told press,



Jadeja played a crucial knock of 89 in first innings at Edgbaston Test. His vital partnership of 203 runs with captain Shubman Gill powered India to 400-run mark. Jadeja missed on his hundred as he was dismissed by Josh Tongue taken aback by his lethal bouncer, his knock saved another potential collapse which Gill cashed on and took India to 587 with a masterclass knock of 269.