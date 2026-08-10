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Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav on cusp of history ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav are closing in on major career milestones ahead of India's Test series against Sri Lanka. Jadeja needs two wickets for 350 Tests scalps, while Gill and Kuldeep are also within touching distance of significant landmarks.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav on cusp of history ahead of Sri Lanka Tests
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav on cusp of history ahead of Sri Lanka Tests
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