Ravindra Jadeja Shuts Down Ben Stokes' Draw Offer, Hits Hundred Amid Handshake Row - Watch

In an explosive climax to the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar staged a heroic stand that not only secured a memorable draw for India but also sparked one of the most talked-about on-field confrontations in recent Test history. England captain Ben Stokes' sarcastic handshake offer and Jadeja’s calm but firm refusal lit up social media and cricket circles, becoming a defining moment of a fiercely contested match.

The Controversial Draw Offer: “Do You Want a Hundred Against Harry Brook?”

As the shadows lengthened on Day 5 at Old Trafford, with India’s rear-guard action frustrating the hosts, Stokes approached Jadeja and Sundar with an offer to settle the match as a draw—with both Indian batters nearing centuries and India having all but sealed a result. Jadeja was on 89 and Sundar on 80.

Stokes, in a moment that would soon be branded as unsporting by fans, reportedly taunted: “Do you want to score a hundred against Harry Brook?” To which a smiling but composed Jadeja replied, “I can't do anything.”

Far from the sportsmanship one might expect at that stage, the England captain’s tone suggested frustration and bruised ego. Instead of gracefully acknowledging a hard-fought draw, England's camp resorted to symbolic protest—bringing on part-time bowler Harry Brook, who sent down slow, looping deliveries that Jadeja promptly dispatched, one of them going for a six to bring up his third Test century.

Jadeja and Sundar’s Partnership: A Wall of Resistance

While the Stokes incident stole the headlines, the cricket on display by Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar was nothing short of magnificent. Their 203-run stand was a masterclass in composure, technique, and grit—especially after India were rocked at 0/2 and then lost the well-set pair of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul (who had earlier stitched together a 188-run partnership) early on Day 5.

On a Day 5 surface that offered inconsistent bounce but little outright menace, the two southpaws took charge, blunting England's attack with steely resolve. Their innings echoed memories of Ashwin and Vihari’s Sydney heroics in 2021, with a similar message: India won't back down.

Ben Stokes and England Invite Backlash: ‘Bazball to Beg-Ball’

Stokes’ behavior, and England’s collective reaction, quickly drew sharp criticism across social media. Hashtags like #BazballToBegBall and phrases like “bullying tactics” and “fragile ego” trended online, as fans slammed England for undermining Jadeja and Sundar’s effort.

“Imagine if Joe Root was on 99 and the opposition captain offered a draw,” one fan wrote, summing up the general sentiment.

Others mocked Stokes’ remark as poor leadership, with @Im__Arfan tweeting:

“Such pathetic words from a captain. Jadeja played your main bowlers with ease. The hundred is well-earned.”

India's Moral Victory and England's Rare Draw in the Bazball Era

Despite England’s initial dominance, India’s comeback was remarkable—not just statistically but in terms of psychological edge. This marked only the second draw for England in 40 Tests under the Bazball era, the previous one also at Old Trafford during the rain-affected 2023 Ashes.

With Rishabh Pant nursing a foot injury and unavailable to bat unless absolutely necessary, India’s resolve became even more significant. Jadeja’s fluent century and Sundar’s maiden Test ton will be remembered as symbols of resilience, and a timely reminder that even in modern cricket’s fast-paced age, milestones achieved through patience and pride still matter.